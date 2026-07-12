Can you pass these 3 movement tests before turning 40?

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Integrative movement specialist Apurva Mathankar recently explained that when turning 40, one must not only focus on weight, blood reports or gym strength, but also pay attention to how one’s body moves. She recommends three basic movement tests: balancing on one leg, performing a controlled squat, and getting up from the floor without using your hands. According to her, these simple checks can reveal whether your body is strong, stable and ready for everyday life, workouts and sport.
But can these movements really tell you something about your health? According to Dr Gaurav Prakash Bhardwaj, Director & Senior Consultant, Sports Injury & Joint Preservation, they offer valuable insights into your functional fitness and may even highlight areas that need attention before pain or injury develops.
“Simple tests of movement can tell us a lot about how well the body works in everyday life. Blood tests and weight provide some insight into metabolic health, but they don’t tell the story of muscle strength, joint mobility, balance, coordination or overall physical function,” says Dr Bhardwaj.
He explains that movements such as squatting, balancing on one leg or getting up from the floor can uncover subtle declines in physical fitness long before symptoms appear.
“Assessing quality of movement can detect early declines in physical fitness before symptoms show up.” These tests, he adds, are useful screening tools rather than replacements for routine health check-ups.
“Good movement capacity in early adulthood helps maintain independence, prevent injuries and support healthy ageing. These tests are meant to support, not substitute for, routine medical check-ups and blood tests.”
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Each of the three tests assesses a different aspect of physical health.
1. Can you balance on one leg?
Standing steadily on one leg may look simple, but it reflects several important functions. “One-leg balance examines balance, neuromuscular coordination, ankle stability and core strength.”
Difficulty maintaining balance may indicate poor proprioception (your body’s awareness of its position), muscle weakness or reduced stability.
“Trouble with balance can be a sign of poor proprioception, muscle weakness, vestibular problems, or an increased risk of falls and lower-limb injuries.”
2. Can you perform a controlled squat?
A proper squat requires more than leg strength. “The controlled squat tests lower-body strength, hip, knee and ankle mobility, and core stability.”
If the movement feels unstable or restricted, it could indicate underlying biomechanical issues. “Poor squat mechanics can indicate muscle imbalances, restrictions in joint mobility, weak glutes and an increased risk of knee and back pain.”
3. Can you get up from the floor without using your hands?
This movement combines several aspects of fitness into one functional task. “Getting up from the floor without using your hands requires strength, flexibility, mobility, coordination and balance.”
If this feels unusually difficult, it may suggest declining functional fitness. “Difficulty with this movement could indicate stiffness, reduced muscle power, less functional fitness or an early loss of mobility.”
Dr Bhardwaj says struggling with one or more of these movements doesn’t automatically point to a serious medical problem. “Having difficulty with one of these movements is not necessarily a red flag, but it is an opportunity to improve physical function.”
In many cases, reduced mobility is linked to modern lifestyles. “Many movement restrictions are not due to serious disease but rather sedentary lifestyles, prolonged sitting, poor posture or lack of regular strength training.”
According to Dr Bhardwaj, most people can improve these movement patterns with consistent exercise and better daily habits.
He recommends:
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.