Keep calm and seek some fitness inspiration from Mallika Sherawat

It is indeed true that fitness is a lifestyle that once adapted is hard to leave behind. Finding time for oneself is essential and that’s exactly what actor Mallika Sherawat is doing these days. The Murder actor, who is known for her toned physique, is seen sweating it out with a mix of yoga and gym sessions. Take a look!

While in one of the posts she shared on Instagram, Sherawat is seen working out her legs at the gym, in another, the Khwahish actor is seen performing the ‘seated forward bend’ or Paschimottanasana that is known to calm down the mind.

Here are some benefits of the seated forward bend

Traditional yoga texts state that Paschimottanasana increases appetite, reduces obesity, and cures diseases.

*It helps calm the mind and helps relieve stress and mild depression.

*It helps stretches the spine, shoulders, hamstrings.

*It stimulates the liver, kidneys, ovaries, and uterus.

*It improves digestion.

*It helps relieve the symptoms of menopause and menstrual discomfort.

*It soothes headache and anxiety and reduces fatigue.

*It is considered therapeutic for high blood pressure, infertility, insomnia, and sinusitis.

Another post by the actor had her performing Halasana or the Plow pose, which is also known to be an effective way to calm the mind.

Here’s how it is performed

1 Lie flat on the floor keeping the arms by the side of the body such that palms are facing downward and legs are together. Relax the body by taking a few deep and slow breaths.

2 Using the strength of your abdominal muscles, slowly lift the legs off the ground until they are perpendicular to the floor. Keep the legs straight and together.

3 Gently press your arms against the floor and raise your buttocks. Continue to roll the spine till your big toes reach the ground over your head. Don’t force your feet to touch the ground. Keep the legs straight.

4 Try to keep the spine as straight as possible. Ideally, the spine is perpendicular to the floor in the final position. A beginner can take the support of arms by placing the hands behind the ribcage to support the back.

5 Bring your arms closer and interlock the fingers of both of your hands. If this feels tough, simply keep the arms closer and join the thumps.

6 In the final position, the chin is tucked in the center of collar bones. However, it takes time to achieve this position. Don’t force yourself into it as that may strain the muscles of your neck.

7 Stretch the legs and arms in the opposite direction. Hold the pose for around 15 seconds to a minute depending on how long you feel comfortable. Take slow and deep breaths.

8 To release the pose, gently lower the spine and bring the legs in vertical position. Slowly lower the legs to the ground. Relax the whole body.

Benefits of Halasana

*It helps calm the mind.

*It stimulates the abdominal organs and the thyroid gland.

*It stretches the shoulders and spine.

*It helps relieve the symptoms of menopause.

*It reduces stress and fatigue.

*It is considered therapeutic for backache, headache, infertility, insomnia, sinusitis.

