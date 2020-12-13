Try this easy, basic pose like Sonal Chauhan to calm your mind

Sonal Chauhan knows how to keep a calm mind and a calmer body. Find out how she does it. (Source: Himani Chauhan/Sonal Chauhan/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

In our day-to-day life, we often fall behind because of the monotony. In such times, we can all turn to yoga, which is considered an effective way to stay focused and grounded. If you think you have been feeling a little under the weather and want to feel relaxed, here’s a simple asana that you can do.

Recently, actor Sonal Chauhan, a yoga aficionado, shared a “going back to basics” asana that all of us have done at some point. According to her, a conscious practice of Sukhasana or the foundational posture, can help one stay focused, besides serving other benefits.

Take a look.

“Let’s get back to basics today and just close our eyes, clear our thoughts, breathe and soak in all the positivity that the universe has to offer. And then radiate it all day,” she said.

Talking about Sukhasana, where the practitioner sits in a seated meditation in lieu of the lotus pose, Chauhan said, “This posture requires hip flexibility and back strength in order to hold the pose for longer periods of time. For those with tight hips and/or those used to sitting in chairs, easy pose may require extra practice and warm-up.”

How to do it?

*First sit erect with the feet stretched in front. Then cross the legs such that the knees are wide and each foot is placed under the knee. Tuck the legs into the torso.

*Keep your spine straight.

*Keep both the palm on the lap.

Here are the benefits you should know about:

*It improves posture

*Strengthens the back

*Improves concentration and focus

*Promotes relaxation

The practice also helps stretch the external part of the knees, lengthens the back and the spine while opening the ankles.

Would you like to do it?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd