Do not go to bed feeling stressed and burned out; try this fitness drill to uplift your mood, pave the path for good sleep

Sometime back, cricketer Virat Kohli was seen unwinding with a quick fitness drill. Turns out, this seemingly simple cardio activity can help relieve stress, apart from helping keep one active and fit. But before we move on to the benefits of the drill, take a look at the former captain of the men’s cricket team acing it like a pro.

“Been pending for a long time, but it’s never too late I guess,” he wrote in the caption to the post.

And just when we were looking up what Virat was actually doing, we came across yoga practitioner and fitness coach Nidhi S’ Instagram post that had her doing almost similar moves and also listing down their benefits.

According to Nidhi, this easy-to do drill, along with certain other exercises, can help you uplift your mood after a stressful day.

“Burned out after a stressful day? The worst you can do to yourself is to go to bed without releasing the stress. Taking quick cardio might look like a tough option at this moment but believe me, doing this 15 minutes workout will uplift your mood, release your stress, and pave the path for a sound sleep,” she captioned the post.

Here’s what you can do.

*Quick feet — 3 sets of 30 seconds each

*Squat and jump — 3 sets of 10 each

*Mountain climbers — 2 sets of three each

*High knees — 2 sets of 20 each

*Butt kicks — 2 sets of 30 each

*Jumping jacks — 3 sets of 20 each

Nidhi also suggested drinking lemon water, 1/2 banana, an orange or anything similar before starting the exercises, “in case you are hungry and low on energy”.

Calling it just another way of doing cardio, Rachit Dua, co-founder of Fitpathshala, said that the exercise helps improve your cardio respiratory endurance. “The more physically active we stay, less are the chances of being stressed and depressed,” Dua said.

Ekta Pathak, internationally certified and accredited yoga instructor said that such exercises where feet move fast lead to better oxygen flow. “All the exercises where feet move fast lead to better oxygen flow. As the major ventricular blood flow happens in the calf muscles, the calm muscles get pumped up. This makes the cortisol hormone level reduce which eventually leads to stress relief,” she said.

What more?

As you can see, you don’t need any equipment or any big space to perform this exercise.

Would you try this drill?

