Looking for a quick way to burn fat? Check out these simple exercises

We often make excuses when it comes to starting our fitness journey. Sometimes, there is laziness, and at other times, a change of scene and weather can make us want to skip a session.

The key to fitness and good health is consistency. If you are a beginner and wondering where to start, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has some fun exercises to share that you can do “anywhere, anytime”.

ALSO READ | Stronger muscles in 3 seconds a day

Intermediate and advanced-level people can also try them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala | Fitness (@yasminkarachiwala)

Karachiwala first begins with a knee tuck and alternate kick, and you can perform it as demonstrated in the video.

Next, she moves on to an alternate jumping lunge, which is bending your knee while lunging forward, and then replacing with the other leg, as seen in the video.

Next, you can do the high plank roll, for which you have to assume the plank form, but place your weight on your palms and cross your legs to work the muscles on your back.

The trainer also performs the lateral narrow squat, followed by crunch extension, which can work your leg muscles and burn the abdominal fat.

Karachiwala mentions in the caption that beginners can do each exercise for 30 seconds followed by 30 seconds of active rest; 40 seconds and 20 seconds of active rest for intermediate, and 50 seconds followed by 10 seconds of active rest for advanced-level people.

Would you like to try?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!