Bryan Johnson’s 14% hack: Experts reveal if frequent squats are more effective than a 30-minute walk

Bryan Johnson believes 10 squats every 45 minutes is a far better health hack than taking a simple 30-minute walk around the block. “For blood sugar control after every meal, doing 10 squats every 45 minutes beats a 30-minute walk by 14%,” he claimed in his latest Instagram post. But do doctors agree? Indianexpress.com reached out to health experts and found out.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Manisha Arora, director of internal medicine at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, explained that while walking has myriad benefits for cardiovascular health and reducing the risk of chronic diseases, interrupting prolonged sitting with short bursts of activity, such as 10 squats every 45 minutes, can be extremely beneficial for health.