Bryan Johnson’s 14% hack: Experts reveal if frequent squats are more effective than a 30-minute walk

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Bryan Johnson believes 10 squats every 45 minutes is a far better health hack than taking a simple 30-minute walk around the block. “For blood sugar control after every meal, doing 10 squats every 45 minutes beats a 30-minute walk by 14%,” he claimed in his latest Instagram post. But do doctors agree? Indianexpress.com reached out to health experts and found out.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Manisha Arora, director of internal medicine at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, explained that while walking has myriad benefits for cardiovascular health and reducing the risk of chronic diseases, interrupting prolonged sitting with short bursts of activity, such as 10 squats every 45 minutes, can be extremely beneficial for health.
According to her, even brief activity can help mitigate the adverse effects of sedentary behaviour, particularly on glucose metabolism. “These days, the conversation is not only about how active you are, but also about how long you remain sedentary,” said Dr Arora. In other words, prolonged sitting without movement is a risk factor, regardless of your overall activity level.
Squats are a form of resistance exercise that helps activate large muscle groups in the lower body, which are key to glucose metabolism. Incorporating regular movement breaks, such as squats, throughout the day can support better blood sugar control.
“If you want even more effective results, combining these movement breaks with regular walking or any other form of aerobic exercise can yield powerful benefits, especially in managing blood glucose levels,” said Dr Arora. However, emerging evidence points toward squats being an effective option for blood sugar control. “The effectiveness of squats versus walking can also vary depending on individual factors such as overall fitness, diet, health status, and lifestyle,” she added.
Dr Anup Khatri, senior consultant, orthopedics, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, added that prolonged sitting may also lead to sciatica, muscle atrophy, knee pain, type 2 diabetes, and carpal tunnel syndrome. “This is why it is important to take frequent breaks and incorporate activities like walking or squatting to interrupt prolonged sitting,” Dr Khatri told indianexpress.com.
Nevertheless, Dr Arora did not ask to choose over the other. Instead, she said that both methods have their benefits, and the best approach is a combination of both. A 30-minute daily walk plus short activity breaks like squats. For people with diabetes or at risk, this approach helps maintain steady glucose levels and supports cardiovascular and muscular health. Always consult your doctor before starting a new routine,” she pointed out.