From breakfast to dinner: A look at Arjun Kapoor’s diet and fitness routine

Everyone wishes to be healthy and fit. However, reaching one’s fitness goals, like all other things, requires massive commitment, effort, time and motivation. But one person who works out really hard everyday and has often shared the same is Arjun Kapoor.

The Bhoot Police actor recently gave his fans a peek into his daily diet and workout routine from a bootcamp he is currently attending in Alibaug.

The actor captioned the Instagram Reel, “Just a day in my life when I’m not out working but I’m still working out”.

Take a look!

For breakfast, at 10 am, Arjun enjoys egg mush which has 290kcal energy, 22g protein, 12g fat, 25g carbohydrate and 4.5g fibre. He then heads to the gym at 10.30 am for a one-and-a-half-hour of workout that includes skipping, weight lifting, pushups, planks and treadmill running.

After a brief rest, he has his lunch at 1.30 pm — Greek Souvlaki Wrap which has 388kcal energy, 43g protein, 15g fat, 34g carbohydrates and 12g fibre. This is followed by work meetings and calls between 2-5 pm.

As per the video, his evening snack comprises Turkey Sushi which has 19kcal energy, 39g protein, 10g fat, 11g carbohydrate, 7g fibre.

This is then followed by a workout at the gym for two hours between 6-8 pm. The evening workout comprises low-intensity exercises such as treadmill walk and leg press.

For dinner, the actor has Turkish kebabs with muhamarra sauce, mint chutney and pickled vegetables that have 388kcal energy, 22g protein, 10g fat, 3g carbohydrates and 7g fibre.

Quite impressive, we say!

