How Boris Johnson lost weight post recovery from COVID-19

Uk Prime MInister Boris Johnson is working on his fitness level. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who recently recovered from coronavirus, has been working on his fitness to boost immunity. In fact, he earlier revealed that he had lost more than 14 pounds (6 kg) since his time at the hospital.

Johnson was recently spotted running in St James’s park in Westminster alongside celebrity fitness expert Harry Jameson. And now a Downing Street source has confirmed to Evening Standard that Jameson has been hired as the prime minister’s trainer. “Yes, he (Johnson) has engaged a personal trainer. I can confirm it is Harry Jameson. It’s because he is really serious about getting fit, as anyone who has seen him over the past couple of months knows, Boris is raring to go,” the source was quoted as saying.

Jameson, who has been a personal trainer for 15 years, has previously worked with celebrity clients like Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore, Rocky IV star Dolph Lundgren and former England footballer Wayne Bridge. Speaking to the BBC Fit and Fearless podcast in 2019, Jameson had said that he helped his clients, “in ways beyond pumping weights in the gym”. He said his approach had “always been based on a foundation of mind and body together and ultimately happiness”.

Read| How to reduce obesity risk during COVID-19 pandemic

As for the prime minister’s new fitness regime, it comes after he admitted being “overweight”, and that he believed his time in the hospital was a “wake-up call”.

“I’ve wanted to lose weight for ages, and like many people, I struggle with my weight…I go up and down, but during the whole coronavirus epidemic and when I got it, too, I realized how important it is not to be overweight,” he wrote in The Daily Express.

A while ago, Johnson was also seen running in the Buckingham Palace gardens in his workout gear. He was even photographed running across the gardens of Lambeth Palace, home of Archbishop of Canterbury. Running not only helps you lose calories but also strengthens the muscles in the legs, and boosts cardiovascular fitness.

Recent studies have linked obesity to a greater risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19. Consumption of unhealthy foods and reduced physical activity has led to obesity becoming a health burden in India. Obesity not only makes a patient more vulnerable to COVID-related complications but also interferes with the immune response.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd