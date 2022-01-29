Check out these bodyweight workouts that you can do anywhere, even on a vacation

Movement is great for your body, even if you cannot get in a structured workout in your schedule, says a recent study. Besides aiding in weight loss in the long term, it also helps sharpen your memory, improve your stability, balance, and coordination. Additionally, it helps improve your muscle strength, boosts energy, provides better sleep, leads to healthier and more flexible joints, and better mood, among others.

But, if you are someone who travels a lot, are on the road often, or are simply on a vacation and want to get a quick, energising workout, bodyweight exercises are the way to go.

In bodyweight workouts, you work against and with your strength and using your weight as opposed to using gym equipments or dumbbells.

However, remember that it is perfectly okay, and sometimes even important to take a day or even a week off your workout and completely relax.

ALSO READ | Know what Ayurveda says about (over)exercising

But, if you are just getting back into the groove and feel like a week off may set you further back, or are simply someone who enjoys working out, here are a few easy-to-follow routines you can include into your schedule even when you’re enjoying your relaxing holiday. Don’t forget to warm up before the workout and cool down after to avoid any injuries.

Full body workout

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehi | Vegan Fitness Trainer (@sassqueen_official)

A full body workout that incorporates four moves and some isometric holds for a good burn:

*5 tempo push ups (hold for 5 counts before you push up)

*10 plank drop downs

*5 commando squat hold (5 counts)

*10 squat jumps

*5 hollow holds (5 counts)

*10 knee tucks

*5 static lunges (each side – 5 counts)

*10 jump lunges

While the workout says four rounds, you can do 3 or 5, as per your energy levels.

Stretch

Is it a good full body stretch you’re after? Check this routine for opening up your shoulder, hip, and spine mobility as well as for boosting your energy before you start a day of exploring and adventure:

*Open palms child pose

*Camel pose variation (or assisted camel pose)

*Kneeling quad and hip stretch using a wall for support

*Dynamic pigeon pose

*Modified kick seat crab reach (with beginner variation)

*Chest opener (with variations)

Core strength

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Billimoria🌎 (@fitgirl.india)

Working on your core strength has loads of benefits beyond just getting you washboard abs with consistency over time. Try this workout to strengthen your abdominals, obliques, and back:

*Crunches + Russian twists

*All around the world + flutter kicks

*Side plank knee tuck

Lower body

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala | Fitness (@yasminkarachiwala)

A quick 15 minute workout that targets your lower body and abs — this one can be performed in limited space as well. There are variations in case you want to scale the intensity down.

*Front L=lunge to side leg lift

*Decline butt blaster (switch at 20 seconds)

*Chest lift with straight leg lower

*Bear fire feet

*Side clams with hip lift

ALSO READ | New bride Katrina Kaif swears by this workout; check it out

Upper body

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suraj Bangera (@fitsu_fitness)

Working on your upper body doesn’t always mean you need to have dumbbells or fancy gym equipment. Your body weight is also enough. Do these drills for two reps to feel a burn on your upper body:

*20 reps crab triceps extensions

*15 reps chair triceps dips

*12 wall triceps extensions

*20 arm step ups

*10 elbow planks to push ups

*30-sec single straight arm plank hold on both arms

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!