For every pound gained, here’s how much extra pressure the knees endure

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It is crucial for people struggling with knee issues to manage their body weight. According to the American College of Rheumatology/Arthritis Foundation, losing five per cent or more of your body weight can have a positive effect on both knee function and treatment outcomes. But how and why?
To understand more, we reached out to experts.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Anup Khatri, senior consultant in orthopedics at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, said that people who have issues managing their weight are often seen struggling with a range of health problems, particularly joints.
“Excess body weight can significantly affect your joints. It puts extreme pressure on your joints and hips, resulting in unbearable pain. Over time, this leads to wear and tear of the joints. It can hinder day-to-day activities,” said Dr Khatri.
This can increase the risk of joint-related problems like osteoarthritis, sprain, strain, fracture, bursitis, and rheumatoid arthritis. “These joint problems can severely affect one’s mobility. This is why it becomes crucial to manage your weight to prevent the risk of various health problems in later life,” added Dr Khatri.
For every pound gained, “the knees endure an extra 4 to 6 pounds of pressure, which elevates the risk of developing osteoarthritis, joint pain, and other degenerative conditions”, said Dr Narendra Singhla, lead consultant, internal medicine, CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi told indianexpress.com.
Knee pressure, scientifically known as patellofemoral joint reaction force, affects multiple aspects of joint function. According to Dr Singhla, it influences joint stability, cartilage health, ligament strain, and the integrity of the meniscus.
“Many factors play into knee pressure, including body weight, body mass index (BMI), posture and alignment, gait and movement patterns, muscle strength and balance (particularly in the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes), as well as footwear choices and orthotic support. Activities that involve running, jumping, and squatting further contribute to knee pressure, often compounding the strain on these vital joints,” said Dr Singhla.
While these strategies can help reduce knee pressure and protect joint health, maintaining a healthy weight is fundamental, as is engaging in strengthening exercises that target the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes, said Dr Singhla. “Improving flexibility and range of motion, wearing supportive footwear, and practicing proper posture and alignment are equally beneficial. Modifying high-impact activities, such as opting for cycling or swimming, can help reduce the impact on knees while still promoting fitness,” said Dr Singhla.
Dr Singhla recommends maintaining a Body Mass Index (BMI) between 18.5 and 24.9 and a waist-to-hip ratio of 0.9 or less for men and 0.8 or less for women to determine an ideal body weight for knee health.
“Seeking expert advice from orthopedic specialists or physical therapists can offer personalised guidance, especially on incorporating low-impact exercises, progressive loading, and addressing underlying biomechanical issues that may contribute to knee pressure,” said Dr Singhla.
Dr Khatri said one should focus on staying physically active by incorporating exercises for more than 45 minutes a day.
This can include physical activities like walking, jogging, hitting the gym, cardio, aerobics, swimming, badminton, dancing, and Zumba. “Be mindful of your dietary choices. Make sure you eat healthy and well-balanced meals. Eating in portion sizes can help avoid overeating. However, if you cannot lose weight even after continuous efforts, you must consult a doctor. Stubborn weight gain can indicate various underlying health issues,” said Dr Khatri.
Ultimately, achieving a balance between body weight and knee pressure is essential for maintaining healthy knees. By understanding the factors that influence knee pressure and implementing targeted strategies, individuals can significantly reduce their risk of knee-related injuries, paving the way for long-term joint health and improved mobility.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.