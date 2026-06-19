For every pound gained, here’s how much extra pressure the knees endure

It is crucial for people struggling with knee issues to manage their body weight. According to the American College of Rheumatology/Arthritis Foundation, losing five per cent or more of your body weight can have a positive effect on both knee function and treatment outcomes. But how and why?

To understand more, we reached out to experts.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

What’s the link?

Dr Anup Khatri, senior consultant in orthopedics at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, said that people who have issues managing their weight are often seen struggling with a range of health problems, particularly joints.