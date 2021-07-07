Bobby Deol’s latest fitness video is inspiring us to hit the gym; watch

Bobby Deol’s latest workout video on Instagram just proves his dedication and hard work to remain fit. The 52-year-old shared a montage in which he is seen pulling off various exercises, setting major fitness goals.

In the video, the Race 3 actor seemed to be slaying in the gym. He is seen doing lateral pull-down, followed by seated chest press. “Under construction!” Bobby captioned the post.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

For the uninitiated, lateral pull-down is a strength training exercise, usually done on a cable pulley machine. The exercise works the latissimus dorsi muscle or the lats that cover the middle and lower back. The exercise is done by pulling the hanging bar on the machine down to the chin level and releasing it back up for one repetition. It improves upper body strength.

A seated chest press is also done on a machine. This works the chest and shoulder muscles as well as the triceps. Chest press can also be done using dumbbells.

Bobby Deol’s passion for fitness is really inspiring.

Beginners should try these exercises under the supervision of a fitness expert only.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle