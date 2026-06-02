Bobby Deol works out six days a week: ‘Didn’t want a bodybuilder look’

Bobby Deol, 57, recently recalled his fitness transformation journey in an endearing chat with Shekhar Suman on his YouTube show. “My dad (late actor Dharmendra) always said to take care of your health first. Health is wealth. I decided to be healthy. I started working out every day. No matter what, I did it six days a week. I still do six days a week. I didn’t want to look like a bodybuilder, but physically, visually look fit.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Bobby highlighted the discipline and consistency that often go behind long-term physical transformation in the entertainment industry. Taking a cue from him, we decided to understand how training six days a week can be effective when workouts are structured with proper recovery, nutrition, and variation. “Consistency in movement improves muscle strength, cardiovascular fitness, insulin sensitivity, and overall metabolic health. However, the body’s response depends not just on frequency, but also on workout intensity and recovery quality,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.

One important factor in such routines is progressive adaptation. “When the body is trained regularly, muscles, joints, and endurance gradually improve over time. This is why consistency often delivers better results than occasional extreme workouts,” Goyal said.

At the same time, training almost every day requires attention to recovery balance. “Without adequate sleep, hydration, protein intake, and rest periods, excessive training can increase the risk of fatigue, injuries, hormonal imbalance, and burnout,” said Goyal.

What does physical fitness look like for you? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) What does physical fitness look like for you? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Another key aspect is the motivation behind fitness. “His statement about wanting to be fit reflects an important psychological element. Sustainable fitness journeys are often driven more by the desire to feel strong, active, and capable rather than just aesthetic pressure,” reflected Goyal.

What also matters clinically is the understanding that “fit” looks different for every individual.

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“A routine suitable for an actor with professional guidance and recovery support may not be realistic for everyone else. What Bobby Deol’s reflection truly highlights is the power of consistency. Fitness is rarely built through shortcuts. It is built through repetition, routine, and discipline over time,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.