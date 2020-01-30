BJP MP Tejasvi Surya aces yoga poses for flexibility. Know what they are

Tejasvi Surya posted pictures of him doing yoga, on social media. (Source: tejasvisurya/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh) Tejasvi Surya posted pictures of him doing yoga, on social media. (Source: tejasvisurya/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya recently took to social media to share pictures of him practising yoga in what seems to be a picturesque hilly area.

“Yoga! The only way you achieve union with the cosmos,” the young politician captioned the pictures. He is seen practising four yoga postures, namely tree pose, pendant pose, archer pose and bow pose. While the yoga asanas look a little complex, they are extremely beneficial in improving body flexibility and balance.

Yoga! The only way you achieve union with the cosmos. Good Morning everybody! :) pic.twitter.com/MTwPQmP4Ch — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) January 29, 2020

If you want to try these yoga asanas, get a trainer to help you do them by following these steps:

Tree pose (Vrikshasana)

This yoga posture is beneficial for bringing equilibrium to your mind. It makes your legs stronger and improves balance.

How to do:

1. Stand straight with your arms on either side.

2. Lift up your right leg; hold the right foot with your hand and place the sole flat over your left inner thigh.

3. Make sure you are able to achieve balance. Then lift your hands straight above your head, join the palms in pranam and look forward.

4. Keep breathing normally during the exercise.

Pendant pose (Lolasana)

This swinging yoga pose builds strength in your wrists and back muscles, and develops abdominal muscles, as per Yoga Journal.

How to do:

1. Sit cross-legged on a surface, with each foot placed on the opposite thigh, and relax.

2. Bring your palms on either side of your thighs and place them on the ground.

3. Breathe deeply and using all the strength in your arms, try and lift your body, balancing it on both the hands.

4. Try staying in the position for a few seconds.

5. Gradually, exhale and lower the rear of your body, followed by the legs.

Archer pose (Akarna Dhanurasana)

This yoga pose increases flexibility of the body, especially that of the legs and hips. According to Yoga Journal, it also helps in improving digestion, and builds concentration and agility.

How to do it:

1. Sit on a plain surface with your legs in front of you.

2. Keep both palms on your thighs and take a deep breath.

3. Breathe out and with your right hand, try and move towards the toe of your right foot while keeping it straight.

4. Hold the right foot and pull it towards your face. Slide down the left hand to touch the toe of your left foot. Keep the left foot firmly on the ground.

5. Gradually, try to pull the right foot from near the face to the right ear as you breathe deeply.

6. Stay in the position for 15-20 seconds. After this, breathe out and slowly release your foot and put it down, returning to your original position.

7. Repeat it with the other leg.

Bow pose (Dhanurasana)

Dhanurasana is known to be a cure for high blood pressure, tension, knee pain, and heart diseases.

How to do:

1. Lie flat on your stomach with your legs together, arms on either side of the body and chin touching the ground.

2. Bend both knees and bring the heels close to your buttocks. Hold your ankles with both the hands.

3. Lift your head and chest above the ground and pull your legs as you look straight.

4. Breathe deeply as you stay in the pose for a few seconds. Gently bring down the leg and chest on the ground and release the ankles.

