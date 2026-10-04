Tejasvi Surya’s ‘Mike Tyson push-up’ goes viral: technique, muscles worked and precautions

The humble push-up has long been a staple of bodyweight training, but a more dynamic variation has been getting attention online. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya’s ‘Mike Tyson push-up‘ moment during a recent NDTV show went viral online, sparking curiosity and interest in this unique exercise. We turned to a health expert to understand the ABC’s of how to pull this move off.

Dr Supriya Patil, Consultant Physiotherapist at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, says that unlike a conventional push-up, where the body mainly moves up and down, this variation adds a controlled backwards-and-forward movement, making it a considerably more demanding exercise.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.

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Dr Patil explains that the movement combines elements of a push-up with a deep, horizontal rock-back.

First, place the feet against a wall for stability.

From a high-plank position, drive the hips back toward the heels while bending the knees and keeping the arms extended.

Next, propel the body forward, shifting weight toward the hands as you transition into a push-up.

After pressing back up, the body moves backwards again into the starting position.

What to know before trying a push-up? (Magnific) What to know before trying a push-up? (Magnific)

What’s the connection to Mike Tyson?

Despite its popular name, she clarifies that no reliable primary evidence shows Mike Tyson invented or routinely performed this exact variation. “The exercise is better understood as a modern, Tyson-associated bodyweight movement that has become popular through fitness and social media platforms,” she tells indianexpress.com.

‘This move requires the body to repeatedly transfer weight between the lower and upper limbs while maintaining control through the trunk, she says, adding that the movement therefore challenges the chest, shoulders, triceps and core, while the quadriceps, hips and other lower-body muscles contribute during the backward and forward transition.

What to note

Dr Patil warns that this move should not be viewed as a magical or superior replacement for conventional strength exercises. “Its value comes from the combination of movement demands, not simply from carrying the ‘Mike Tyson’ name,” she stresses.

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According to her, a sensible progression is to first establish good technique with conventional push-ups. “Depending on an individual’s strength and mobility, incline push-ups, wall or modified floor push-ups can be used before progressing to more demanding variations,” she informs, stating that once a person can perform regular ones comfortably and maintain good trunk control, the Mike Tyson push-up can be introduced gradually.

The expert also reiterates that it is also important to warm up the wrists, shoulders, hips and ankles before attempting the movement. “A few minutes of general movement followed by controlled joint mobility and easier push-up variations can prepare the body for the demands of this exercise,” she concludes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.