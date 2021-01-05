Birthday girl Deepika Padukone aces this spine-strengthening yoga pose; watch

January is usually the month when most of us make resolutions, and if exercising regularly is what you have resolved this year, you are at the right place! There is no better day to start than today and to help you do that we are here with some motivation from actor Deepika Padukone, who turns 35 today.

The Padmaavat actor, who always gives major fitness goals, was seen doing Eka Pada Chakrasana in a picture shared by yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani.

Here’s what Parwani said: “Shape-shifting, keeping it bendy and strong with the Eka Pada Chakrasana – One legged Wheel Pose. Because you really are that flexible and strong in your spine than you are in your mind”.

Here are the benefits of the wheel pose

*The pose helps expand the chests, which in turn allows the lungs to get more oxygen. Hence, this pose is especially beneficial for asthma patients.

*The asana is known to reduce stress and tension in the body.

*Regular practice helps sharpen eyesight.

*The asana helps to strengthen the back and increase the elasticity of the spine.

Here’s how to do it?

*Lie flat on the floor.

*Lift yourself up into Chakrasana.

*Once balanced, lift first the heel of one leg while keeping the toes on the ground.

*Slowly lift the leg while balancing the body weight on the other leg and arms.

*Bring the leg up as straight as possible or can also keep it folded.

*Slowly bring your leg down again and then lift the other one.

*Repeat until you feel tired and come back to the starting position.

Pro tips

*Focus on your breathing

*Practice and perfect Chakrasana or wheel pose before trying the one-legged wheel pose.

