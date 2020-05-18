Sitting all day? Ensure you workout like Bipasha Basu

Workout your glutes like Bipasha Basu. (Source: Bipashu Basu/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Workout your glutes like Bipasha Basu. (Source: Bipashu Basu/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

With most of us only paying attention to building upper body strength and muscles, we end up missing out on strengthening the glutes, which are responsible for enabling the body to stay upright and keeping it energised to perform physical activities. If not taken care of and exercised enough, the glutes may stop performing leading to issues like low back pain, hamstring and groin pain among others. So what can you do ensure the rear muscles are worked out?

Doing glute activation exercises as part of your warm-up routine every morning can help the body re-learn how to activate the glutes.

Here is actor and fitness enthusiast Bipasha Basu sharing how to workout the rear muscles with these variations of a donkey kick and a spider lunge.

This is what she posted: “There are times when you have to kick your butt…and then there are times when you kill your butt. Today I tried the latter.”

#loveyourself #babysteps #myfitnessjourney #stayhomestaysafe #gettingstronger

Here’s why training the glutes is important

*A strong butt helps relieve lower back pain and makes everyday movements like standing and climbing stairs easier.

*Well-rounded buttocks not only help enhance appearance, they also limit the stress put on the lower back.

*It helps prevent risk of injury by taking the pressure off the lower back.

*Since glutes are responsible for increasing speed, changing directions, and helping perform activities like jumps, they are needed for enhanced athletic performance.

*Slouching may provide temporary relief from back pain, but it is detrimental over a long period of time. It is important to develop the gluteals as part of the body’s stabilisation system to improve posture.

