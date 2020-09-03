Bipasha Basu shows how to do sissy squat; beginners can follow these steps

Bipasha Basu is setting fitness goals. (Source: bipashabasu/Instagram)

Bipasha Basu seems to be trying out variations of the squat while exercising at home. A while ago she showed us how to do squat pulses, and now the Dangerous actor attempted another variation called “sissy squat”.

“Why are sissy squats not so sissy?” Bipasha wrote alongside an Instagram story in which she is seen doing the exercise. Here is a glimpse of it:

Bipasha Basu tried sissy squats. (Source: bipashabasu/Instagram) Bipasha Basu tried sissy squats. (Source: bipashabasu/Instagram)

Unlike the traditional squat, a sissy squat helps balance out the anterior and posterior chain muscles. This exercise works on the hip flexors and quadriceps while strengthening the core, according to mirafit.co.uk.

A sissy squat involves locking your feet in a fixed position and then leaning back and bringing yourself up again.

How to do sissy squat

Follow these steps:

* Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart. Raise your heels ensuring your toes are on the floor.

* Put your hands on your hips.

* Now bend your knees slightly and tilt your body backward. Your body should be in a straight line from the knees to the neck.

* Lower your body into a squat without losing balance. Hold the position for a few seconds and push yourself back up to the starting position.



