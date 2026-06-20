Bipasha Basu shares a glimpse of ‘rebuilding 💪’ with latest fitness routine

Bipasha Basu is gradually “rebuilding” strength, as her recent fitness outing showed. The Alone actor shared a glimpse of working out on a Pilates reformer with an advanced move. She can be seen performing a Hanging Pike (V-Hold) on the Cadillac, in which she hangs from an overhead bar and lifts both legs to form a V shape. “The exercise intensely targets the core, lower abs, hip flexors, and shoulders while improving posture, balance, and body control. It is considered a high-level core stability exercise that requires significant strength and coordination,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.

As a mother and long-time fitness enthusiast, her journey highlights the importance of rebuilding fitness gradually and sustainably, noted Goyal. “Such workouts improve muscle endurance, joint stability, and overall body coordination, making them particularly beneficial for long-term health when done under guidance,” said Goyal.