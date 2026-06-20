Bipasha Basu shares a glimpse of ‘rebuilding 💪’ with latest fitness routine

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Bipasha Basu is gradually “rebuilding” strength, as her recent fitness outing showed. The Alone actor shared a glimpse of working out on a Pilates reformer with an advanced move. She can be seen performing a Hanging Pike (V-Hold) on the Cadillac, in which she hangs from an overhead bar and lifts both legs to form a V shape. “The exercise intensely targets the core, lower abs, hip flexors, and shoulders while improving posture, balance, and body control. It is considered a high-level core stability exercise that requires significant strength and coordination,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.
As a mother and long-time fitness enthusiast, her journey highlights the importance of rebuilding fitness gradually and sustainably, noted Goyal. “Such workouts improve muscle endurance, joint stability, and overall body coordination, making them particularly beneficial for long-term health when done under guidance,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
From a clinical perspective, fitness after age 40, and especially in the postpartum phase, should focus on preserving muscle mass, improving core strength, and restoring mobility, noted Goyal. “Hormonal changes, reduced sleep, and increased life responsibilities can make recovery slower, making structured and sustainable exercise even more important.”
Another key takeaway from her routine is the emphasis on consistency. “Research consistently shows that moderate exercise performed regularly has greater health benefits than occasional intense workouts. Regular movement improves insulin sensitivity, supports cardiovascular health, enhances mood, and reduces the risk of lifestyle disorders,” said Goyal.
Her approach also highlighted the importance of functional fitness. “Training movements that improve balance, posture, and everyday strength can help maintain independence and reduce injury risk as we age. These benefits go far beyond aesthetics and contribute significantly to long-term quality of life,” said Goyal.
View this post on Instagram
Nutrition and recovery remain equally important. Adequate protein intake, hydration, sleep, and stress management all play crucial roles in supporting muscle repair and maintaining energy levels.
Fitness is not about bouncing back quickly. “It is about moving forward consistently and building a stronger, healthier body over time. The best fitness routine is not the most extreme one. It is the one that you can sustain through every phase of life.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.