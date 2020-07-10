Bipasha Basu shows her fitness level by doing squat pulses; watch

Bipasha Basu doing squat pulses. (Source: bipashabasu/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh) Bipasha Basu doing squat pulses. (Source: bipashabasu/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are among the fittest couples in the entertainment industry. A while ago, we saw Karan pulling off strength training at home without gym equipment. And now it is Bipasha who has raised the bar high as she showed us how to do squats but with a twist.

The Raaz actor recently shared an Instagram story in which she is seen doing squat pulses. Watch the video:

Squat muscles require more strength as compared to regular squats. It reduces the range to motion in a squat and keeps constant tension on the muscles. It works on the quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, and core, according to openfit.com.

How to do squat pulses

This exercise is only a variation of squats and requires the same steps except the movement is restricted. Follow these steps:

* Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and arms by your sides.

* Lower your body into a squat, keeping your back straight. Your thighs should be parallel to the floor.

* Bring your arms to your chest in the prayer position. You can also stretch your arms in front.

* Pulse a few inches up and down parallel to the floor, establishing a rhythm.

How about trying this exercise?

