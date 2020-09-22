Fix your stiff back with this yoga tool; Bipasha Basu shows how

Bipasha Basu uses a yoga wheel to relieve back stiffness; know more about the tool here. (Source: Bipasha Basu/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Do you often wake up with a stiff back which also leads to reduced mobility and discomfort throughout the day? A ligament or muscle strain in the lower back can be a cause of such uneasiness, and if not treated on time, can even lead to a prolonged back issue. However, if the stiffness is due to bad posture it can be eased with some basic yoga stretches. And if you want to add some such stretches to your fitness routine, you can use a yoga wheel like actor Bipasha Basu, who gave us a glimpse of her workout recently.

Here’s what Basu said: “Dharma yoga wheel to my rescue today! Stiff back needs some love.”

Here’s how the yoga wheel is beneficial

A yoga prop, it is known to help ace a variety of stretches and poses that can improve and build the body’s flexibility in the long-term. Apart from relieving a stiff back, a yoga wheel also helps improve posture, brings in versatility, and builds core strength. Additionally, the wheel can be used for back bending and stretching shoulders, spine, chest, and neck.

Due to its shape, a yoga wheel is also said to be extremely useful in preventing injury and avoiding overstretching. It was named as 2018’s ‘hottest workout prop’ as many yoga practisioners embraced the prop in their workout routines.

How does it work?

The wheel is said to have been conceptalised by Sri Dharma Mittra, one of the masters of modern yoga, and the idea was further developed by his son Dov Vargas and turned into the revolutionary yoga accessory – the Dharma yoga wheel.

When the wheel is gently rolled down the spine, it massages the shoulder blades relieving any stiffness in the shoulders, back, and neck caused by continuous sitting or standing. Similar in use to a foam roller, a yoga wheel helps speed up the body’s blood flow and relieves sore muscles which help speed up the recovery process.

In fact, when compared to a foam roller, a yoga wheel helps provide a full-body warm-up before a workout as well as relieve sore muscles after a workout.

Contraindications

It is advisable to start slow and gradually move to difficult poses. Since the yoga wheel can be experimented with, it is best to practise under the strict guidance of a trainer since everyone’s body is different.

Balance is the key to use the wheel, therefore, exercise caution with tricky poses and inversions.

