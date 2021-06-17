Watch: Bipasha Basu urges everyone to do this fitness activity

Bipasha Basu shares a fitness activity that all of us should do. (Source: Bipasha Basu/Instagram; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Many fitness enthusiats regularly practice squats as part of their routines. The powerful exercise not only makes the joints flexible and crushes calories, but squats also help strengthen the muscles of the lower body. Giving us a glimpse of how to do them right was actor Bipasha Basu, who also pointed out why everyone should do squats.

“For the love of yourself – squat,” she captioned her video.

Squats, which can be done anywhere, have numerous benefits including targetting the core muscles, hamstrings, hip flexors and calves. When done with the proper form, they help correct balance and posture and prevent injuries.

“The squat is a great compound exercise for people who have just started their fitness journey. It is easy to learn and can be performed anywhere. Moreover, the squat is also one of the key exercises that play a key role in improving bone density. It also plays a crucial role in building the leg muscles that includes quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calf,” fitness trainer Sameeran Chetia told indianexpress.com.

Not only do squats help to tone the leg muscles as well as glutes, but they also engage the core muscles during workouts.

How to do the basic squat

The most basic type of squat uses just your body weight for resistance.

*Keep your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart.

*Keep the chest up, engage your abs, and shift your weight onto your heels as you push your hips back into a sitting position.

*Lower your hips until your thighs are parallel or almost parallel to the floor.

*Feel the stretch in your thighs and glutes.

*Exhale and push back up to the starting position.

To challenge yourself, you can consider swapping the traditional squat with different variations.

“One can begin with the basic squat and then move to squat jump. When it comes to squats with weight, one should exercise some degree of caution. One must make sure that they are comfortable with the weight they are lifting and gradually they can increase the weight. A beginner must always lift under the supervision of a trainer who is best equipped to provide advice and guidance related to the exercise,” said Chetia.

Contraindications

If you have knee issues or an injury, it is best to consult your doctor before adding squats to your fitness routine.

