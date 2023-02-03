Binge-watching a show? Try these yoga asanas to ‘stay fitter and healthier’

What better than binge-watching your favourite shows on a weekend with no worries about work and study? Well, as enjoyable as it can be, sitting in the same position for too long can be harmful to your body and overall health. But, that doesn’t mean you can’t have a movie marathon with your friends anymore. Tweak your sitting positions a little and include some easy-to-do yoga asanas that will help you enjoy without compromising on your fitness.

“Next time you are binge-watching your favourite show, keep that popcorn aside and practice these asanas that help you stay fitter and healthier,” celebrity yoga instructor Anushka Parwani wrote on Instagram, as she demonstrated five yoga asanas that can be done while watching your show.

Malasana

*Stand shoulder-width apart with heels firmly placed on the ground. Bend your knees and slowly squat.

*With thighs separating slightly away from the torso, lean forward with an exhale, trying to fit in the space.

*Join hands and press your elbows against your inner knees – Anjali Mudra ie the palms in front of the heart centre.

*Continue pressing the thighs outwards, keep your spine straight, allowing your palms to touch your chest (if they may).

*With your spine straight and shoulders away from your ears, maintain the position for about 30-45 seconds. Repeat at least 4-5 times.

Ardha Matsyendra

* Sit down on the ground with your legs extended in front of you; toes pointed toward the ceiling.

* Bend your left leg, under your right one, placing your foot next to your right buttock.

* Place the right foot firmly on the ground, near the left knee.

* Extend both your arms and twist your upper body to the right. Place the right arm on the ground behind the back, and your left hand on the right ankle in front of your body.

* Sustain the pose for at least 30 seconds. Gradually, increase the time to 1 minute.

* Release and repeat on the other side.

Bhadrasana

*Sit on the floor with legs stretched out.

*Fold both the legs and bring them close to each other. The souls of the feet must touch each other.

*Use the hands to hold the toes of the feet. Pull the legs towards the perineum. The legs should rest on the ground, touching the floor. This will require a good amount of flexibility in the beginning.

*Keep the spine straight and relax the trunk, especially the shoulders.

Maintain this final pose for as long as comfortable.

Gomukhasana

*Sit with your legs stretched out.

*Bend the left leg and bring the foot under the right hip.

*Bend the right leg over the left leg and draw it towards the left hip.

*Keep the right knee on the left one.

*Without raising, bend the left hand behind and bring the palm up.

*Raise the right hand, bend down to reach the left palm, and clasp.

*Hold it in that position and close your eyes.

Ardha Chandrasana

*Start in Utthita Trikonasana (Extended Triangle) with your left foot forward.

*Bring your right hand to your hip and turn your head to look at the floor.

*Bend your front leg and shift your weight into your front foot.

*Reach your front hand a little forward and place it on the mat or a block directly beneath your front shoulder. Press down through your fingers to steady yourself.

*Lift your back leg until your thigh is parallel to the floor. Slowly turn your chest to face the right, twisting your torso and hips. Reach your top hand to the ceiling.

*Either keep your gaze on the floor or slowly bring it to your top hand. Keep a slight bend in your standing leg so you don’t hyperextend your knee.

