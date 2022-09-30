‘I’m a gym rat now’: Singer Billie Eilish on how working out makes her ‘feel so much better’

Billie Eilish has always been candid about her body image issues and overall health. And now, the singer, who is admittedly been working out regularly, has opened up about her love for fitness in a recent interview with Zane Lowe.

“I have been working on my bones and my body for the last … since then really,” the 20-year-old said, referring to the ankle injury that she suffered in 2019. “And more seriously for the last four months, I’ve been completely changing the way that my life is involving fitness.”

Calling herself “a gym rat”, Billie added, “When did that happen? I don’t know but it did and it started with ‘I can’t get injured anymore.’ I’m not gonna let myself live like that because I lived like that for years.”

Detailing her fitness journey, the singer mentioned how working out has regularly changed her life. “Especially [after] coming back from Europe I started working out at a gym for the first time every day. And I know that’s a pretty — like a lot of people do that.”

She continued, “But that was not a thing I did and it’s become such an incredibly huge part of my life.” She concluded by saying that focusing on her fitness makes her “feel so much better as a person” and the way she “can move on stage now”.

Earlier this year, in an interview with the Sunday Times, Billie had revealed what she thinks of her body. “I kind of think of my body as my friend. My ugly friend!”

She added that her relationship with her body “has been a truly horrible, terrible thing since I was 11.”

