Bigg Boss 15 contestant Ieshaan Sehgaal is a fitness enthusiast; here’s proof

Ieshaan Sehgaal, the newest contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house, is a budding actor and a fitness enthusiast.

The 26-year-old’s Instagram feed is proof of his love for working out at the gym. Ieshaan has worked hard on his body to sport a ripped look.

“With consistency and hardwork time will always show you the results. Keep motivating yourself to reach your goals,” he captioned one of his posts.

The Delhi-born actor sports eight-pack abs. And guess what’s his favourite fitness activity? Working out with weights!

“Hitting the iron has always been my favourite sport. There’s something about lifting weights. For that specific period of time, my stress, my worries just go away. I become so damn focused. I believe when you push yourself physically and mentally past barriers, the efficacy transcends your immediate goals into something much greater. This is approximately 50 per cent of what I wanted to achieve. Rest 50 per cent, I’ll be covering in another 40-45 days. Better find that motivation inside you. Set your goals and go after them,” he mentioned.

In an earlier post, the 27-year-old also gave a glimpse of his “transformation”. “Very rarely I upload my body pictures. Well, here is a sneak peek into my transformation. I am weighing around 73 kgs with a body fat of around eight per cent. I am currently four weeks out in getting inside out peeled. This is the first prep where I am this lean considering it is a gaining phase. It’s been a tough prep physically and mentally but we gotta do what we gotta do. Time to level up and turn it up a notch. Ninja mode on (sic)”.

What keeps him motivated?

As per a post, Sehgaal seems to hint that the “endless journey of finding yourself by taking one step at a time” is the motivation that keeps him going.

“You’ll learn through your own s**t, that when you are genuinely ready to be the person that you want to be, you’ll drop all excuses you once had, and start making the moves that you need to make to become the best version of yourself…You don’t have to solve everything overnight, all you have to focus on is one small thing that you can do today to get closer to where you want to be. One step at a time,” he mentioned.

