Sunday, December 06, 2020
Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Kavita Kaushik is a fitness freak; see pics

Kavita Kaushik wows us with these hard-hitting yoga poses. Have you seen them yet?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 6, 2020 11:35:15 am
kavita kaushik fitness, kavita kaushik, bigg boss 14 kavita kaushik, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, kavita kaushik yoga, fitness goals, yoga girlKavita Kaushik is a fitness aficionado. Don't you agree? (Source: Kavita Kaushik/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Actor Kavita Kaushik who had participated in Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card entrant, has an interesting facet to her personality. Kaushik is a fitness aficionado with special affection for yoga, and takes it a notch higher every time by performing challenging poses with effortless grace. If you are not sure what we are talking about, take a look at some of these captures on her Instagram.

Showing off her flexibility, the six-feet tall Kaushik has aced many yoga poses including Garuda pose and variations of the headstand.

The actor has often commented on why consistency is the key when trying to better one’s performance, and we sure see the results every time she manages to pull off complicated poses with ease.

She also teams up with fellow fitness enthusiast and husband Ronnit Biswas. Needless to say, they wow us with some of their unique couple fitness goals.

 

