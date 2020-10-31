Bigg Boss 14: Singer Rahul Vaidya’s throwback video is fitness goals

Currently seen in Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya's throwback video is goals. (Source: Rahul Vaidya/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

For some, throwbacks tend to bring out fond memories of some of the best moments lived while for others, it could turn out to be a source of inspiration. The latter happened to us when we dug deep into singer Rahul Vaidya’s social media profiles. While Vaidya has been garnering eyeballs with his dedicated efforts in the Bigg Boss house, it is his throwback gym workout that has caught our fancy. Vaidya, who seems to be a gym lover, can be seen strengthening his back muscles in one of the videos on Instagram.

Take a look.

The 36-year-old can be seen doing a lat pulldown exercise.

As an upper body exercise that targets the latissimus dorsi in the back, which is the muscle just under the armpits, the pulldown is considered an effective exercise without tiring the biceps or triceps.

ALSO READ | Wish to strengthen your back? Try assisted pull ups like Shilpa Shetty Kundra

How to do it?

*With the upper thighs restrained under a thigh pad, the hanging bar is pulled down with the help of the arms until the chin level.

*It is then to be released back up. This completes one repetition or rep.

Benefits

The lat muscle is the broadest muscle in the back which is required for spinal mobility and good posture. It helps correct the forward head and rounded back postures.

Pro tips

*For maximum contraction, focus on squeezing the back muscles.

*Ensure the upper body remains stationary throughout. Avoid shrugging your shoulders. Elbows should be by the side during the movement.

*Ensure the elbows point down towards the floor.

*Make sure the bar has a thumbless grip in order to not let the biceps work.

How do you like the workout?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd