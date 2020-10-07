Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan’s Instagram shows he loves gymming; see pics

Take a look at the actor's workout pictures. (Source: Eijaz Khan/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Bigg Boss 14 has brought back some entertainment in the lives of reality show enthusiasts with this year’s high-powered contestants and the many twists and turns the show is synonymous with. One of the contestants on this year’s show is actor Eijaz Khan who became a household name with TV show Kkavyanjali. While the actor is known for keeping a low-profile when we scanned his Instagram we got to know about his passion for staying fit.

So here are some interesting workout pictures of the 45-year-old that we thought would make your day and also give fitness motivation.

Many of his pictures seem to have been clicked in a gym set-up suggesting he spends considerable time exercising and keeping fit.

The actor has revealed in previous interviews that he owes his fitness to his love for sports. He used to play hockey, basketball and soccer while also finding time for swimming. “Then I discovered BMX freestyling which took over my life, and in a small way still remains. During college days, I started weight training in the gym to gain some muscle mass. I feel fitness is important for every person not just an actor. Moreover, what you eat is important and what is eating you is equally important,” he told TOI.

If his posts are anything to go by, his idea of fitness also has evolved. Take a look at this one.

The actor has also said that he suffers from temperament issues and exercise helps him stay grounded. According to him, physical activity is necessary for everyone along with paying attention to what one eats.

The actor often shares inspiring workout pictures with his fans regularly. Will he keep at it inside the Bigg Boss house?

So, are you motivated enough?

