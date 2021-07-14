Watch: Bhumi Pednekar climbs 950 stairs at a stretch in this throwback video

Climbing four flights of stairs in less than a minute indicates good heart health as per a 2020-study in European Society of Cardiology. (Source: TheBodyandSoulProject/Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

If you have been feeling lazy and just sitting on your fitness goals, this video of Bhumi Pednekar climbing 950 stairs at a stretch would give you the much-needed motivation.

Recently, a throwback video went viral in which the Durgamati actor can be seen climbing stairs in a bamboo forest. Shared on Instagram by The Body & Soul Project, the video is the perfect way to feel inspired to reach your workout goals.

“We call it the stairs to hell. 950 nonstop stairs through a bamboo forest. And Bhumi Pednekar being the warrior she is, owning it like a boss,” they captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Body & Soul Project (@thebodyandsoulproject)

Bhumi has often demonstrated her stamina and strength with many of her fitness outings.

Here’s why climbing stairs can be a good activity to get you started on your fitness goals:

Climbing four flights of stairs in less than a minute indicates good heart health as per a 2020-study in the European Society of Cardiology. The activity, which involves pushing yourself down to lift the entire body, increases strength.

The study involved 165 symptomatic patients referred for exercise testing because of known or suspected coronary artery disease. Their symptoms included chest pain or shortness of breath during exertion.

As per the study, the participants walked or ran on a treadmill, gradually increasing the intensity, and continuing until exhaustion. Exercise capacity was measured as metabolic equivalents (METs). After resting for 15 to 20 minutes, patients were asked to climb four flights of stairs (60 stairs) at a fast pace without stopping, but also without running, and the time was recorded. The study analysed the relationship between METs achieved during exercise testing and the time it took to climb four flights of stairs. Patients who climbed the stairs in less than 40-45 seconds achieved more than 9-10 METs which meant lower risk of coronary heart diseases, while

taking 1.5 minutes or longer to climb the stairs meant less than 8 METs, which increased the risk.

Why climbing stairs is a good activity

*Climbing and descending stairs is considered a good aerobic activity. It also helps strengthen the core and the hamstrings, glutes, quads, and calves also get the much-needed movement.

*When legs become toned, the leg arteries become flexible allowing blood to move more easily. This helps in keeping the heart healthy.

Contra-indications

*It is a good idea to first check with your doctor if you have a bone-related issue

*You should have a good balance for keeping steady and avoid falls.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle