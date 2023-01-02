scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

How Bhujangasana or ‘cobra stretch’ can be extremely beneficial for people with asthma

The cobra yoga pose also helps in managing fatigue, depression, and stress-related problems," said Dr Prashant Mistry, a physiotherapist.

Experts list out the plethora of benefits of cobra pose
Yoga has become a way of life for many. And why not, the ancient practice that focuses on one’s mental, spiritual, and physical health, not only makes the body flexible, and reduces anxiety and stress but can also help alleviate and manage certain ailments — something Anushka Parwani, a yoga expert, also wholeheartedly agreed.

ALSO READ |‘I keep myself fit so that I can do this without training’: Milind Soman shares as he cycles 1,000 km in eight days

As such, the celebrity fitness coach took to Instagram to share the benefits of one extremely beneficial yoga pose — Bhujangasana, a word that derives its origin from Sanskrit: ‘bhujanga’ represents snake and ‘asana’ means pose. “Also known as the cobra stretch, it is a reclining back-bending asana that helps to keep your spine muscles strong and agile and also improves blood circulation, especially in the spinal region and reproductive organs,” Parwani captioned the post.

She added, “It benefits people who suffer from respiratory disorders like asthma and also helps to improve body posture as it strengthens the back muscles.” Other benefits include, “tones the abdomen, improves blood circulation, strengthens your back and shoulder.”

 

Agreed, Dr Prashant Mistry, a physiotherapist, and told Indiaexpress.com, “Bhujangasana clears up the passage of the heart and lungs, if you’re floundering with respiratory diseases similar to asthma. Hence, it proves to be remedial.”

He went on to list the other benefits

1. Strengthens the reproductive system: When it comes to revitalising the hormonal system, the cobra pose helps in multiple ways if done regularly. It enhances the blood inflow to the uterus and ovaries, detoxifies the body, and relieves anxiety and stress, thereby strengthening the overall reproductive system.

Also Read | |Tips to do a perfect headstand

2. Helps in fatigue and stress management: The cobra yoga pose helps in managing fatigue, depression, and stress-related problems. Integrating this dynamic pose into your routine elevates not only your mood but also calms your mind.

3. Strengthens hand and shoulder muscles: While performing Bhujangasana, when you lift your body, your hands and shoulders manage to carry your body weight. Thus, this asana helps strengthen the biceps and triceps while making your tummy stronger.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 18:20 IST
