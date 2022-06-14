scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Must Read

Bhagyashree’s cardio workout is the only fitness goal you need to set this week

"You have to give your workouts a shake, mix them up, give them a twist," the actor wrote

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 14, 2022 3:50:04 pm
Bhagyashree, Bhagyashree fitness, Bhagyashree cardio session, Bhagyashree workout session, Bhagyashree gym session, Bhagyashree news, celeb fitness, indian express newsBhagyashree worked with suspension straps, as she did squats and kicks. (Photo: Instagram/@bhagyashree.online)

If you are not working out like Bhagyashree, you may want to reconsider your fitness routine, so as to incorporate more cardio exercises.

The Maine Pyar Kiya actor, who is also a “fitness addict” and a nutritionist, posted a video of an intense exercise session at the gym, which was pure “adrenaline rush”.

ALSO READ |What does Milind Soman do when he feels lazy?

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Dressed in a blue tank top, a pair of gym pants and shoes, Bhagyashree worked with suspension straps, as she did squats and kicks, thereby working on her lower body, muscles on the back, the spine and even arm strength.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

“I hadn’t done my favourite exercise in a while… so I thought let me have a go. Gave me a super #adrenaline rush,” she explained in the caption accompanying the video.

Bhagyashree further said that she did “3 sets of 20 kicks after [her] usual sets”, and was “dead by the end of it”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online)

“This not only works on your strength and endurance, but gives you a super cardio flush. Sometimes you have to give your workouts a shake, mix them up, give them a twist,” she wrote.

ALSO READ |Sania Mirza struggles in gym, as she mouths famous Lata-Kishore song ‘Suno Kaho Suna’

Would you like to try this at the gym, especially on your leg-day?

Best of Express Premium
‘It is an absolute joy’: Metaverse celebrates inclusivity thi...Premium
‘It is an absolute joy’: Metaverse celebrates inclusivity thi...
Average math score of first-year engineering students below 40%: AICTEPremium
Average math score of first-year engineering students below 40%: AICTE
Explained: Managing type 1 diabetesPremium
Explained: Managing type 1 diabetes
Reverence by followers of one religion for the sages and seers of another...Premium
Reverence by followers of one religion for the sages and seers of another...
More Premium Stories >>

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Tony Awards 2022 red carpet: Celebs stole the show with their glamorous looks
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 14: Latest News
Advertisement