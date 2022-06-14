Bhagyashree’s cardio workout is the only fitness goal you need to set this week

If you are not working out like Bhagyashree, you may want to reconsider your fitness routine, so as to incorporate more cardio exercises.

The Maine Pyar Kiya actor, who is also a “fitness addict” and a nutritionist, posted a video of an intense exercise session at the gym, which was pure “adrenaline rush”.

Dressed in a blue tank top, a pair of gym pants and shoes, Bhagyashree worked with suspension straps, as she did squats and kicks, thereby working on her lower body, muscles on the back, the spine and even arm strength.

“I hadn’t done my favourite exercise in a while… so I thought let me have a go. Gave me a super #adrenaline rush,” she explained in the caption accompanying the video.

Bhagyashree further said that she did “3 sets of 20 kicks after [her] usual sets”, and was “dead by the end of it”.

“This not only works on your strength and endurance, but gives you a super cardio flush. Sometimes you have to give your workouts a shake, mix them up, give them a twist,” she wrote.

Would you like to try this at the gym, especially on your leg-day?

