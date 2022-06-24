scorecardresearch
Friday, June 24, 2022
Bhagyashree shares three effective exercises to build a ‘tight core’

"Being slim and being strong are two different things. I'd rather be strong," said actor Bhagyashree Dassani

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 24, 2022 10:00:56 am
BhagyashreeBhagyashree regularly shares health tips with her followers. (Source: Bhagyashree/Instagram)

Having a tight and strong core is essential as it is responsible for the body’s stability and flexibility. It is, in fact, only with a strong core that one can advance in their fitness journey. Actor Bhagyashree Dassani, a hardcore fitness enthusiast, also highlighted the need to work on the core muscles.

Also Read |These lower belly exercises will help shape your core

“Being slim and being strong are two different things. I’d rather be strong. So no restrictive diets for me. For me, having a tight core is more important than a flat stomach, so I work towards that,” she said as part of her #TuesdayTip series on Instagram.

According to the actor, a tight core also helps in balance and coordination. “A strong core keeps your spinal alignment intact,” she said.

 

A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online)

She also demonstrated three effective exercises that can help.

Toe touches

Get in the Downward Dog pose and touch your toes. Every time, you touch your toes, breathe out while maintaining a straight back.

Planks

High planks are really effective. You can do with weights for added challenge and increased intensity.

Also Read |Wish to stay fit? Here’s why core muscle strength matters

Sit-ups

Make sure you breathe out when you come up. Do it with weights for increased intensity.

