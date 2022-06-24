Bhagyashree shares three effective exercises to build a ‘tight core’

June 24, 2022 10:00:56 am
Having a tight and strong core is essential as it is responsible for the body’s stability and flexibility. It is, in fact, only with a strong core that one can advance in their fitness journey. Actor Bhagyashree Dassani, a hardcore fitness enthusiast, also highlighted the need to work on the core muscles.
“Being slim and being strong are two different things. I’d rather be strong. So no restrictive diets for me. For me, having a tight core is more important than a flat stomach, so I work towards that,” she said as part of her #TuesdayTip series on Instagram.
According to the actor, a tight core also helps in balance and coordination. “A strong core keeps your spinal alignment intact,” she said.
She also demonstrated three effective exercises that can help.
Toe touches
Get in the Downward Dog pose and touch your toes. Every time, you touch your toes, breathe out while maintaining a straight back.
Planks
High planks are really effective. You can do with weights for added challenge and increased intensity.
Sit-ups
Make sure you breathe out when you come up. Do it with weights for increased intensity.
