Bhagyashree shares the many benefits of jumping on a trampoline

There’s no better way to keep yourself fit than to be physically active. From yoga to gym workouts — you can choose from a number of exercises to keep your body strong and agile. But, your workouts don’t always have to be boring and monotonous. A little bit of fun can make them interesting while providing you endless health and fitness benefits at the same time.

As such, have you ever thought that jumping on a trampoline could be beneficial for you? Bhagyashree, who regularly shares essential health and fitness tips, recently took to Instagram to talk about her “new toy” — the trampoline.

Take a look.

Explaining what a trampoline workout is, the actor said, “It’s a great cardio exercise and is also known as rebounding.”

“It not only increases blood circulation but also relieves spinal stress, strengthens joints and increases your bone density,” she added, listing its various benefits.

Additionally, jumping on a trampoline also helps improve balance, coordination and core strength, she shared.

According to Bhagyashree, jumping on a trampoline is also great for pelvic strength. “As one gets older, the pelvic muscles loosen and chances of urinary incontinence increase. Jumping without shock impact on your knees will help in building up your pelvic strength too.”

If you are a beginner, start with jumping for three to four minutes. As you progress, increase by two minutes every week, she suggested

