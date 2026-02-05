‘Only walking won’t help’: Bhagyashree, 56, reveals why weighted leg days are non-negotiable

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Bhagyashree Dassani, 56, recently gave a glimpse of her leg day routine at the gym, where she can be seen doing exercises like leg press, leg extension, seated hip adduction, and seated calf raise. “The leg muscles are the biggest muscle groups of your body, and as you age, it is essential to keep them activated and strong. Only walking won’t help. You need to do weighted exercises to keep them in good condition. So here’s a simple routine,” she captioned the post on Instagram.
In the video post, she added, “When you hit the gym to do a targeted leg workout, don’t forget to exercise all the muscle groups. Begin with the biggest muscles in the body — the quads (leg press); balance it with the hamstrings (leg extensions); seated hip adduction (adductor and glutes), and sitting calf raiser for the calf muscles.”
Taking a cue from her candid admission, we asked an expert how lower-body strength becomes non-negotiable in fitness. “The leg muscles are the largest muscle groups in the body and play a crucial role in mobility, balance, metabolic health and long-term independence. Her routine reinforces the idea that walking alone is not enough to maintain muscle mass and joint stability over time,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.
The demonstrated exercises include focus on targeted strength training for the thighs, hips, and calves. “Movements such as seated calf raises strengthen the lower legs and improve ankle stability, which is essential for balance and fall prevention. Seated hip adduction targets the inner thighs, supporting pelvic stability and knee alignment. Leg extensions isolate the quadriceps, which are critical for everyday movements like standing up from a chair or climbing stairs. The leg press engages multiple muscle groups together, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes, helping build functional strength that translates directly into daily activity,” said Goyal.
From a health perspective, leg resistance training offers benefits beyond muscle tone. Strong lower-body muscles improve insulin sensitivity, support better blood sugar regulation, and contribute to a higher resting metabolic rate. This becomes especially important for women as they age, when hormonal changes can accelerate muscle loss and reduce bone density. Weight-bearing and resistance exercises help counter these changes by strengthening both muscles and bones.
What stands out in Bhagyashree’s approach is the emphasis on consistency and controlled movement rather than intensity alone.
“These machine-based exercises allow for safer loading of muscles with proper form, reducing strain on the joints while still providing enough stimulus for strength gains. This makes such routines suitable not just for fitness enthusiasts but also for midlife and older adults when guided appropriately,” said Goyal.
Incorporating structured leg workouts into a weekly routine supports strength, mobility, and long-term quality of life. It is a reminder that fitness after 40 is less about aesthetics and more about preserving function, independence, and resilience in the years ahead.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
