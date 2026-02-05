‘Only walking won’t help’: Bhagyashree, 56, reveals why weighted leg days are non-negotiable

Bhagyashree Dassani, 56, recently gave a glimpse of her leg day routine at the gym, where she can be seen doing exercises like leg press, leg extension, seated hip adduction, and seated calf raise. “The leg muscles are the biggest muscle groups of your body, and as you age, it is essential to keep them activated and strong. Only walking won’t help. You need to do weighted exercises to keep them in good condition. So here’s a simple routine,” she captioned the post on Instagram.

In the video post, she added, “When you hit the gym to do a targeted leg workout, don’t forget to exercise all the muscle groups. Begin with the biggest muscles in the body — the quads (leg press); balance it with the hamstrings (leg extensions); seated hip adduction (adductor and glutes), and sitting calf raiser for the calf muscles.”