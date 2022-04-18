Celeb fitness: Bhagyashree performs inversions like a pro; shares benefits

When it comes to fitness, it is never too late to start. Also, one can always try new and varied exercises to amp up their fitness game. If you are looking for some inspiration, take a cue from Bhagyashree, who regularly shares health and fitness tips with her followers on Instagram.

Recently, the actor shared a video of her performing inversions – headstands – that require forearm strength and flexibility.

Take a look

Explaining their benefits, she said that inversions are a “way of looking at the world with a brighter perspective”. “Blood flow towards the brain increases the oxygen supply, stimulating your brain cells, facial capillaries and hair follicles,” she said.

Further, Bhagyashree listed the “triple benefits” of performing inversions.

*It helps your cognitive responses, improves memory, coordination and concentration.

*It stimulates the hair follicles for improves blood circulation in the scalp, leading to hair growth and reduction of hair fall.

*The facial capillaries get a boost, giving you a youthful glow like a natural facial.

“However, please do not try this without a proper trainer or a go-ahead from your doctor, especially those suffering from hypertension,” the actor suggested.

How to perform a headstand?

Utsav Ghosh, fitness entrepreneur and founder of Transformation for Good, had earlier shared the step-by-step process of performing a headstand.

Sit in Thunderbolt Pose. Measure out the appropriate elbow width by placing opposite hands at the inside base of your upper arms. Keep your elbows in this position as you place them down on your mat. Bring your hands together to create a triangle shape with your forearms. Interlace your fingers, opening your palms and thumbs. Place the tips of your pinky fingers together so that the bottom of your hands has a more stable base. Place the top of your head on the mat inside your hands. Lift your hips and straighten your legs. Walk your feet toward your head, bringing your hips above your shoulders. Gently bring your knees in toward your chest. Hold this position for 5 seconds. Slowly straighten your legs.

