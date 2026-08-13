Bhagyashree shares fitness checks that reveal your ‘real age’; says, ‘90% of people fail’

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As people grow older, many focus on the number of candles on their birthday cake, but functional fitness may be a more meaningful measure of ageing than chronological age alone. Actor and nutritionist Bhagyashree recently highlighted this idea by encouraging people to assess their fitness levels through a series of simple physical challenges. Sharing a video on Instagram, she wrote, “Growing older is unavoidable, but staying active and resilient is something we can work towards every day.” Demonstrating a set of exercises aimed at testing different aspects of physical function, she remarked, “Ninety per cent of people fail this test. Exercise can be done at any age, and your real age is reflected by how fit your body is. So let’s do a quick test.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
The challenges included assessments of balance, flexibility, shoulder mobility, posture, and breathing mechanics. The first test, she suggests, is balancing on one leg for 10 seconds. She noted, “If you can hold it for 10 seconds, give yourself one point.” Discussing flexibility by “touching your toes comfortably”, she advised, “Flexibility is crucial for the lower back, so only go as far as you comfortably can.” She also stressed the importance of shoulder function in everyday life by performing the Apley scratch test, saying, “From getting dressed to reaching for things kept overhead, shoulder mobility is extremely important, and that’s why this exercise matters.”
She also drew attention to breathing patterns, which are often overlooked despite their impact on health and physical performance. “Place one hand on your chest and the other on your stomach. Your stomach should expand outward as you breathe,” she explained. According to Bhagyashree, “This gives your lungs more space and allows your body to receive more oxygen.”
To understand more about whether simple at-home tests can provide meaningful insights into healthy ageing, we spoke with an expert.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.