Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Bhagyashree shares exercise that will ‘help maintain your range of motion’

According to Bhagyashree, the isometric exercise may look simple but with regular practice, helps improve range of motion improves. This, in turn, helps build strength

BhagyashreeBhagyashree keeps trying new and interesting workouts (Source: Bhagyashree/Instagram)

A sedentary lifestyle coupled with a work-from-home setup can not only lead to many ailments like obesity, but it can also cause aches and affect physical health in the long term. So, if you too end up sitting for long hours in a day, know that it can “often impair your hip mobility,” wrote Bhagyashree in an Instagram post. To help you keep the problem at bay, the actor shared “an exercise that can help to maintain that ROM (range of motion).”

In a video, Bhagyashree can be seen holding a bar with her left hand as she kneeled with her left knee. Keeping her torso upright, she stretched her right-hand sideways and moved her right leg to either side of some weights kept in front of her. Continue doing it for some reps.

According to Bhagyashree, this isometric exercise may look simple but with regular practice, helps improve one’s range of motion improves which, in turn, helps build strength.

For the unversed, a tight core is needed for efficiently and effectively performing day-to-day activities. It is also essential to loosen tightened hips as it can curtail range of motion and further hamper flexibility. The best way to keep yourself fit is to make sure to flex your hips.

What to keep in mind?

*Make sure to hold the bar straight at 90°angle to the floor, spine erect, and no other body part should move during the exercise.
*Concentrate only on the hip joint as you move your leg up and then to the side and back.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 09:10:00 am
