Bhagyashree shows us how to work on our hip mobility

Actor Bhagyashree recently shared a workout video that highlighted the importance of hip mobility and how to build it especially after pregnancy and a C-section. The 53-year-old posted a video of herself doing these hip mobility workouts by the pool.

The post was part of her #tuesdaytipswithb series. The actress said in the video that she has a new challenge this new year – to work on her hip mobility. The post said how hip mobility can be a challenge for some people, due to many factors that include age, sedentary lifestyle, and even C-section and pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online)

Another factor to consider is scarred tissue which can often create mobility issues, and so it is very important to address it in time. With age and these factors, our joints can get stiffer and this restricts our mobility. “My C-sections happened a long while ago and I had no knowledge of this years ago. Certain easy asanas or even a basic squat is a difficulty for me,” the Maine Pyar Kiya actor opened up. She goes on to explain how fitness consultant and founder of Ask Natural, Yash Patel told her to work on her hip mobility first and foremost. “I was all game. I now do about 3 sets of 10 reps each to mobilise those lax muscles,” she adds.

The workout includes lunges as a warmup. They help open up the muscles before your actual workout. As a start three sets of 10 reps are enough, but over time you can add 15-20 reps, the actor mentioned in the video.

Fitness expert and Under Armour athlete Ritesh Shaiwal said that different types of lunges include side lunges, front and backward lunges, and cross lunges. “Lunges shift the weight from the spine and enable the hip to open in various different planes, which has tremendous benefits,” said the expert.

Spider lunges, or spider-man lunges, as they are sometimes known as, are a bodyweight exercise that incorporates planks and lunges. It also targets your chest, arms, legs and your core so it is a great workout for the whole body.

