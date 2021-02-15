Level up your fitness game with these challenging plank variations; Bhagyashree shows how

Everyone wishes to take up their fitness game to the next level. One of the best ways to do that is to challenge yourself to do better every time. And if you want to derive the maximum out of your workouts, you are at the right place. Actor Bhagyashree shows how to ace planks — a core workout known to be highly beneficial if practised regularly.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a strong core can help prevent back injuries and improve flexibility and stability. Though it may seem simple at the beginning, the key lies in holding the plank position for a certain duration of time. And if you have aced the simple forearm plank, it is time you take your plank game to the next level, just like Bhagyashree demonstrated.

She can be seen doing a high plank on the yoga mat, and plank variations on the backroll, bosuball, and the Swiss ball.

Benefits of plank

Planks help work the arms, legs, shoulders and abs. They not only help slim the abs and shape the waistline but are also recommended for their ability to put less strain on the hips and spine. They also work to tone the glutes, arms, hamstrings, and shoulders simultaneously. This also helps improve posture with consistent practice.

What do you need to keep in mind?

*Ensure you keep your chest and abs taut for the duration of your plank. This allows your core muscles to work together and also ensures proper balance.

*Keep the thighs activated to ensure balance.

*Keep the body in a straight line during the plank.

*It is a good idea to rest for a minute or so between planks, and repeat the exercise at least three times.

*Don’t hold a plank for too long – if you’re finding that you can hold planks for a very long time, it is time to flex your abs and try a harder variation.

*Remember to breathe during the plank.

Contra-indications

*If you have existing back pain, any strain, or injury, consider medical supervision.

