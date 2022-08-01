Bhagyashree on why you must exercise daily

August 1, 2022 9:10:15 am
It is a well-established fact that exercise has loads of benefits for one’s health — both physical and mental.
As such, if you are someone who despises exercise and looks for excuses not to, it is important you start now.
Highlighting the same, actor and nutritionist Bhagyashree took to Instagram to share why exercising must be a part of everyone’s routine.
Take a look.
View this post on Instagram
“Don’t search for excuses, this is a perfect reason for you to start exercising. Exercise is known to improve your cognitive abilities. New neurons are produced in the hippocampus of your brain which can improve your memory, learning abilities, and is a mood enhancer too,” she captioned the post.
She added, “This also means that as you get older, exercising should be made a part of your daily routine as it will be very important and beneficial to reduce the chances of brain degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson.”
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
In the video, in which she also talked about weight training, said, “It is believed that exercise helps improve brain power. Yoga, cardio, or weight training, we should be exercising every day. It also enhances memory, learning, and better mood.”
According to WHO, regular physical activity is proven to help prevent and manage non-communicable diseases such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and several cancers.
A study published in JAMA Internal Medicine journal analysed the increase in longevity of US adults and noted that doing 20 or 30 minutes of physical activity daily led to more benefits.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Latest News
Delhi cabinet decides to extend liquor shops for another month, file sent to L-G
Rajasthan: Father-son duo sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for abduction, rape of minor girl in Kota
CWG Day 4 schedule: India vs England in men’s hockey, eyes on weightlifters, Panghal in action
Watch: Lionel Messi scores an incredible solo goal against Nantes
Aamir Khan wanted son Junaid to play the lead in Laal Singh Chaddha, here’s why it didn’t happen
Russian strikes kill Ukrainian grain tycoon; drone hits Russian naval base
‘Abnormal’ rainfall in 8 Rajasthan dist so far this Monsoon, no district deficient
Daily Briefing: Three Jharkhand Congress leaders detained; Lok Sabha scheduled to discuss inflation
Chittorgarh railway station to be developed into word class facility: Rly Minister Vaishnaw
Milind Soman says he has been ‘objectified’ from the beginning of his career: ‘If I’m uncomfortable with being a sex symbol, then I shouldn’t be here’
Birthday girl Taapsee Pannu’s career transition: From software engineering to acting
Relatives beat up man, tie his hands on suspicion of affair with widow in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar