Monday, August 01, 2022

Bhagyashree on why you must exercise daily

"Don't search for excuses, this is a perfect reason for you to start exercising," Bhagyashree wrote on Instagram

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 1, 2022 9:10:15 am
bhagyashreeHere's what Bhagyashree said on exercising everyday (Source: Bhagyashree/Instagram)

It is a well-established fact that exercise has loads of benefits for one’s health — both physical and mental.

As such, if you are someone who despises exercise and looks for excuses not to, it is important you start now.

Highlighting the same, actor and nutritionist Bhagyashree took to Instagram to share why exercising must be a part of everyone’s routine.

ALSO READ |Celeb fitness: Bhagyashree performs inversions like a pro; shares benefits

Take a look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online)

“Don’t search for excuses, this is a perfect reason for you to start exercising. Exercise is known to improve your cognitive abilities. New neurons are produced in the hippocampus of your brain which can improve your memory, learning abilities, and is a mood enhancer too,” she captioned the post.

She added, “This also means that as you get older, exercising should be made a part of your daily routine as it will be very important and beneficial to reduce the chances of brain degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson.”

ALSO READ |Bhagyashree shares the many benefits of jumping on a trampoline

In the video, in which she also talked about weight training, said, “It is believed that exercise helps improve brain power. Yoga, cardio, or weight training, we should be exercising every day. It also enhances memory, learning, and better mood.”

According to WHO, regular physical activity is proven to help prevent and manage non-communicable diseases such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and several cancers.

A study published in JAMA Internal Medicine journal analysed the increase in longevity of US adults and noted that doing 20 or 30 minutes of physical activity daily led to more benefits.

