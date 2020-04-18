Bhagyashree is doing these exercises to strengthen legs and core; watch video

Bhagyashree posted a workout video on Instagram. (Source: bhagyashree.online/Instagram) Bhagyashree posted a workout video on Instagram. (Source: bhagyashree.online/Instagram)

Like Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty and other B-town celebrities who are working out at home during the lockdown, Maine Pyar Kiya actor Bhagyashree has also taken to home workouts to keep herself fit.

The fitness enthusiast regularly posts videos on Instagram of exercises you can do at home. In one such video she recently posted, the actor showed some exercises to strengthen the legs and core.

“Since you’ll enjoyed doing the workouts with me and our lockdown has been extended, why don’t we use this time for that healthy transformation! We’ll workout together and much more…,” the Janani actor wrote on Instagram.

Read| Rakesh Roshan doing leg workout at 70 is pure goals; watch video

As shown in the video, the workout comprised three sets of six exercises each: lunge and kick, side plank pulse, back leg extension, sumo squat and butt kicks, jumping jacks, and RDL holds, each for about 20 times. Take a look:

Here’s how the exercises can benefit you:

Lunges: This exercise works on the large muscle groups in the lower body, according to Healthline, building lean muscles and reducing body fat. It also improves balance, coordination and stability.

Read| Madhuri Dixit is doing these exercises to keep herself fit during lockdown; watch

Side plank pulse: This strengthens your core and also tones your shoulders, obliques and legs, as mentioned by shape.com. It further strengthens the muscles of your lower back, reducing lower-back pain.

Leg extension: This works on the quadricpes and strengthens the lower body.

Sumo squat: This exercise improves lower body strength by working on the muscles of the inner thigh, glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, hip flexors and calves, fitness instructor Lisa Niren said in an article in shape.com. It also improves balance and stability.

Butt kicks: This jump training exercise not just boosts muscle strength, including glutes and hamstrings, but also works on the cardiovascular system.

Jumping jacks: This combination of aerobics and resistance training works on the heart, lungs and muscles, including glutes, quadriceps and hip flexors, according to Healthline. This workout also involves the shoulder and abdominal muscles.

RDL holds: According to stack.com, this increases strength in the glutes, hamstring and lower back. It improves hip stability and balance. You can also add a weight while doing this exercise.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd