Bhagyashree is doing this exercise to strengthen abs; watch video

Bhagyashree has lately been setting fitness goals, demonstrating a range of exercises, from leg to core workouts, on Instagram.

This time, the Maine Pyar Kiya actor showed yet another exercise for strengthening the abs. In a video she recently posted on Instagram, the fitness enthusiast was seen doing the hand to foot stability ball pass workout.

“Don’t just pass over! Work that core, cause that’s what holds your body together,” Bhagyashree wrote alongside the video of her working out. Watch:

Hand to foot stability ball pass works on the upper and lower abs, hip flexors and abductors, according to skimble.com.

How to do hand to foot stability ball pass

To do this exercise, lie flat on your back and place the ball in between your feet. Now grab the sides of the ball with your feet, and without dropping it, raise your feet and arms up towards the ceiling. Exchange the ball from your legs to your hands. Lower your feet and hands to the ground. Keep alternating the ball between your feet and hands as you exercise.

Would you like to try it?

