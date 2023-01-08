‘Exercising keeps me in a good mood’ says Bhagyashree sharing an effective cardio workout

It is hardly any secret that exercise can have loads of health benefits. Despite knowing it, we tend to be lazy and always look for excuses to not work out.

Throwing light on the same, the Maine Pyar Kiya actor Bhagyashree Dassani, who is also a fitness enthusiast, took to Instagram to share the importance of exercising every day.

“You got to do what you have to do!” she captioned the post.

She added that “one takes time to look after one’s family, home and work,” asking, “then why not to look after your own health?”

Emphasising the same, the actor dropped a workout video, where she can be seen doing some basic cardio exercises. The actor started with cross-body toe touch after which she demonstrated some basic cross leg stretches. Post it she did a running plank as she held her body in a plank position moving her legs inwards and outwards consecutively. She concluded her workout session with high jumps which she performed over a wooden table.

As such sharing these easy cardio exercises to pump up your morning, she also listed its benefits–“keeps the metabolism going, body moving and energy grooving,” she said.

Stating that “exercising keeps me in a good mood,” she added that “even if it is just for 30mins, I make it a point to work out. Do you?”

The actor has been an advocate of fitness and from time to time she drops in posts and videos to motivate us as well. As such recently taking to Instagram, she said, “Don’t search for excuses, this is a perfect reason for you to start exercising.”

“Exercise is known to improve your cognitive abilities. New neurons are produced in the hippocampus of your brain which can improve your memory, learning abilities, and is a mood enhancer too,” she captioned the post.

She expalined, “This also means that as you get older, exercising should be made a part of your daily routine as it will be very important and beneficial to reduce the chances of brain degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson.”

