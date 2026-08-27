Bhagyashree’s go-to dumbbell exercise for stronger bones and muscles: ‘Soft knees’

Nutritionist and actor Bhagyashree Dassani, who often shares useful lifestyle tips on her social media, has revealed an important exercise to keep your bones healthy.

“Don’t underestimate this one. One exercise. Multiple benefits. This movement targets your core, glutes, and hamstrings, while also engaging your arms and shoulders for better overall strength and stability. Functional exercises like these help improve balance, posture, and coordination,” she said, while demonstrating the dumbbell RDL exercise or Romanian deadlift.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Story continues below this ad

Her pro tip: Soft knees, back neutral, slide the weights down along your body, not away from it.

What are the benefits and why should you include it in your routine?

Dr Priyank Patel, orthopaedic, spine surgeon, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, said that the Romanian deadlift is a functional exercise that works several muscle groups simultaneously rather than focusing on only one. “It mainly builds the hamstrings, the glutes and the lower back while involving the core, the shoulders and the forearms to keep stable. As the movement resembles everyday activities like bending to pick up things, it also helps to improve balance, posture and general body mechanics and so is advantageous for both fitness enthusiasts and older people when it is carried out correctly,” said Dr Patel.

Can everybody do the Dumbbell RDL?

Stressing that while it is a beneficial exercise for a great many people, Dr Patel said that it by no means suits all. “Those who are just starting should learn the proper hip-hinge technique before incorporating weights, and people who already have back pain, severe knee arthritis, hip problems or who are recovering from surgery should get advice from a medical professional or physiotherapist before trying the exercise. The exercise must always be suited to an individual’s fitness level and physical condition rather than simply going along with what is popular on social media.”

Here’s why it is essential (Photo: Freepik) Here’s why it is essential (Photo: Freepik)

Common mistakes to avoid

The most common error is to bend at the waist rather than hinge at the hips, as this puts unnecessary strain on the lower back, said Dr Patel. “Further mistakes are involving rounding the back, locking the knees, allowing the dumbbells to move too far from the body, or selecting weights that are too heavy to control. It is essential always to focus on controlled movement and correct technique rather than on lifting heavier weights.”

Story continues below this ad

What to keep in mind about posture?

*Begin by using light weights and concentrate on getting the technique right.

*Make sure that the spine remains in a neutral position, contract the core muscles, keep the knees slightly bent, and have the motion originate from the hips not the back.

“The dumbbells should be kept close to the legs during the entire movement and the lift must be carried out slowly and in a controlled manner. If you feel a sharp pain, especially in the lower back, hips or knees, then you should stop the exercise and get professional advice rather than continuing to endure the discomfort,” said Dr Patel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online)

Can exercises such as the RDL help prevent injuries in the long term?

Certainly, if the Romanian Deadlift is carried out properly and is included as part of a well-balanced strength-training programme, it can lead to improvements in muscle strength, joint stability and movement efficiency. “By having stronger gluteal muscles, hamstrings and core muscles, the amount of unnecessary strain on the spine and lower limbs is reduced during both everyday activities and sports. Yet no one exercise can prevent all injuries; the best long-term results for joint health and functional fitness are achieved by combining strength training with flexibility exercises, mobility work and sufficient recovery,” said Dr Patel.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.