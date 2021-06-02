Bhagyashree demonstrates pain management exercises for arthritis patients

Actor Bhagyashree recently shared a video on Instagram, detailing some of the exercises which can help with pain management. (Photo: Instagram/@bhagyashree.online)

Living with arthritis can be difficult. Those who have this condition will know of its debilitating impact and the lifelong struggle of dealing with pain, with having movements hindered.

Arthritis is basically an inflammation in one or more joints. It causes pain, stiffness, and swelling in the joints and the surrounding tissues, which usually worsen with age. The two most common types are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

In the caption, she wrote: “Arthritis can ring a note of worry and tension. Pain management on a daily basis can become a task and a scare. These simple exercises done thrice every day can delay further deterioration of the joints, slow the process of degeneration and assist pain management to a great level. Do them if you are in need, forward them to your family and friends.”

In the first exercise, she holds her palm straight and then bends the knuckles, forming a cup. She proceeds to move the thumb away, bending the knuckles once again. As you do this, move your thumb back and forth, joining it with the palm and away from it.

Your thumb plays a pivotal role, for you will need it to touch the lower portion of the little finger, as demonstrated in the video.

In the next exercise, the actor suggests you lie on the ground, on your back, and raise a hand upwards towards the ceiling. Hold for five counts and then gradually bring it down. The actor said this exercise can increase your shoulder mobility.

Do the same for your leg. While on the floor, extend your leg out to form a 90-degree angle in the air. Bring it back and repeat five times. Next, sit upright and hold your leg out knee onward for five counts, before bringing it down. Repeat for the other leg.

