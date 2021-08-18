‘It’s never too late to start something new’: When Bhagyashree did deadlifts for the first time

When it comes to fitness, it is never too late to start something new. Despite one’s age, one can always keep working towards enhancing their fitness levels by challenging oneself.

Taking to Instagram recently, actor and fitness buff Bhagyashree shared a glimpse of her “first-ever deadlifts”. The actor who keeps her fans updated about her health, diet and other aspects of life, shared: “It’s never too late to start something new, never too weak to push your limits, never too scared to give up!”

A weight training exercise, in deadlift, the practitioner lifts a loaded barbell off the ground to the hip-level while keeping the spine perpendicular to the ground before placing the barbell back on the ground. It makes for one of the three powerlifting exercises along with bench press and squats that helps build strength and flexibility in the body.

Benefits

Deadlifts are known to better core strength and lend stability to the body which helps build muscle and lose fat in the long-term.

The strength training exercise also helps work the legs, hips, and back.

While many perceive that weight training can make women ‘bulk up’ or look manly, it is not so. According to Sameeran Chetia, certified fitness trainer, K11 Academy of Fitness Sciences, weight training helps in increasing bone density which simply means, as you age, your joints become less prone to bone-related issues.

“The deadlift is a natural movement we do on a regular basis. The benefit you reap is an improved body posture. Also, deadlifts involve all major muscle groups making it a complete workout,” said Chetia.

In fact, lifting weights regularly also helps improve one’s quality of sleep, he mentioned. “When we do strength training or lift weights, the muscle fibres in our body break down and in order to rebuild these, one requires proper rest and recovery. Doing regular weight training has been shown to improve the quality of sleep too, which keeps one active and able to work efficiently,” he said.

