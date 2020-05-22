Bhagyashree’s core-strengthening exercises don’t need any equipment

Bhagyashree posted a video showing core exercises you can do at home. (Source: bhagyashree.online/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh) Bhagyashree posted a video showing core exercises you can do at home. (Source: bhagyashree.online/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Maine Pyar Kiya actor Bhagyashree is doing a variety of exercises at home to stay healthy. She recently showed us some effective core-strengthening exercises that can be done without any equipment, which means any of us can do it while we are unable to visit the gym amid in the lockdown.

“Your core is the most important part of your body because that is what supports all the movements, whether you are walking, sitting, running or doing anything at all,” Bhagyashree said in a video she posted on Instagram.

She went on to demonstrate six core exercises in the video, each to be done four times. Here are the exercises:

*Raised knees with leg extension

*Downward dog toe touches

*Low plank with forward holds

*Windmills

*Bird dog crunches

*Dead bugs

Benefits of the exercises

Apart from strengthening core muscles, these exercises have other benefits as well:

Leg extension: This works on the leg muscles and quadriceps on the front and side of the thigh. Leg extension also helps improve posture and balance.

Downward dog toe touches: According to yogajournal.com, this exercise uses the strength of your arms and legs to evenly stretch the spine. It also stretches the hips, hamstrings, and calves besides strengthening the quadriceps and ankles.

Low plank with forward hold: This is a form of rocking plank which stretches the backside of the body, easing back pain, according to health.com.

Windmills: This exercise works on the glutes and hamstrings. It also works on the shoulder muscles — both deltoids and rotator cuff, apart from improving overall stability, according to openfit.com.

Bird dog crunches: This works on the spine and relieves you of back pain. Besides the core, it works on the hips and back muscles, improving posture and range of motion, mentions healthline.com.

Dead bug: This also strengthens the spine and back muscles. It prevents back pain, and improves overall balance and coordination.

