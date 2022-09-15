Bhagyashree demonstrates exercises that will help burn fat around the tummy

Some new mothers worry that their bellies may become “loose and flabby after delivery”. While slow and gradual recovery through diet and nutrition is recommended, some core strengthening exercises can also help burn belly fat, especially around the tummy.

As such, actor and nutritionist Bhagyashree Dassani took to Instagram to share some effective exercises that can help if done on a daily basis. “New mothers are worried that their belly will become loose and flabby after delivery. But core strength is important for most of our daily activities too,” she captioned her post.

How can one reduce belly fat?

According to the actor, reduction of fat happens mainly by eating correctly and making sure that your gut is working optimally. Combining diet and fitness can help one optimally reach their target.

She also demonstrated a few simple exercises to build core strength as well as target fat burn around the tummy.

*Mountain climbers

*Get into the plank position with the weight distributed evenly between your hands and your toes.

*Check your form—your hands should be about shoulder-width apart, back flat, abs engaged, and head in alignment.

*Pull your right knee into your chest. Switch legs, pulling one knee out and bringing the other knee in.

*Keep the hips down and run your knees in and out as far and as fast as you can.

*Bosu ball knee tucks

*Press your feet down into the stability ball.

*Use your abs to hold as you bend your knees and tuck .

*Leg extensions or lifts on the bosu ball

*Press your feet into the bosu or stability ball.

*Use your arms to hold as your lift each of the legs from the bosu ball alternatively.

How many times?

Beginners can do three sets of 20 reps of mountain climbers, graduating to knee tucks on the bosuball and then to the leg extensions (lifts).

Why do them?

“These exercises will help to regain and consolidate core strength,” she said.

