‘Gets metabolism up’: Decoding Bhagyashree’s high-power warm-up routine

"Get going... the year has just begun," the actor added

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 14, 2026 09:55 AM IST
Bhagyashree pushes for cardio warm upBhagyashree pushes for cardio warm up. (AI generated)
Bhagyashree’s 2026 is off to a great start. Not only does the Bollywood actor know how to travel and party to her heart’s content, but she is also great at balancing fun with discipline, getting back on track with her health and fitness goals without fail. Her latest Instagram reel shows her doing a warm-up before getting down to business.

“Kick it, fix it. A great cardio warmup, gets metabolism up & creates new neurotransmitters. A wonderful way to enhance your focus, balance and flexibility. Get going… the year has just begun,” she captioned the video which showed her throwing  powerful kicks.

Sumaya Dalmia, celebrity trainer and founder of Sumaya Fitness, emphasised the importance of a good warm-up, noting that kicks help target the glutes and legs and condition the heart and lungs. “A form of cardiovascular workout, this move also helps with weight loss, mobility, and a range of motion in the joints. It also improves lung capacity, naturally boosts energy levels, and induces sleep,” she said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online)

Why warm up?

Dalmia also highlighted why warm-ups are important and should be a crucial part of every workout:

  • A warm-up can help prevent injury by ensuring your body is ready for movement.
  • Warmed-up muscles increase blood flow and warm up the joints, making them ready for sudden movement.
  • A good warm-up will increase your joint range of motion.
  • It will activate your quick responses and improve your proprioception to movement.

“It’s crucial to realise that some basics should be followed religiously, regardless of the kind of workout you do,” she shared.

Sadhna Singh, senior fitness and lifestyle consultant at HereNow Official, added that warm-ups primarily prepare the body at a systemic level. They increase heart rate, circulation, and overall body temperature, which helps loosen joints and improve basic mobility. This reduces the risk of acute injuries related to stiffness. However, feeling warm after cardio does not mean the muscles and joints are ready for complex or loaded movements.

ALSO READ | Winter fitness: This is the minimum number of steps, exercises

“Cardio raises body temperature but does not activate stabilising muscles, improve joint-specific mobility, or prepare the nervous system for strength or mobility-based work,” she added. Thus, you should incorporate a specific warm-up that ensures your body is not just warm but properly aligned and responsive for the exercises you plan to perform.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.

These animals aren't afraid of fire
fire
