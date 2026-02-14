‘Gets metabolism up’: Decoding Bhagyashree’s high-power warm-up routine

Bhagyashree’s 2026 is off to a great start. Not only does the Bollywood actor know how to travel and party to her heart’s content, but she is also great at balancing fun with discipline, getting back on track with her health and fitness goals without fail. Her latest Instagram reel shows her doing a warm-up before getting down to business.

“Kick it, fix it. A great cardio warmup, gets metabolism up & creates new neurotransmitters. A wonderful way to enhance your focus, balance and flexibility. Get going… the year has just begun,” she captioned the video which showed her throwing powerful kicks.