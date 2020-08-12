Beginner’s guide to skipping: Things to know before you start with this physical activity

You do not need to make elaborate preparations before taking it up. All you need is a sturdy skipping rope. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) You do not need to make elaborate preparations before taking it up. All you need is a sturdy skipping rope. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Most people yearn to be physically fit without actually walking in to a gym. And it is quite possible to stay in the best shape without lifting gym equipment. In fact, the process can be made enjoyable, too, if you select just the right kind of activity. While some people are happy to take up online dance classes and shake a leg at home, others are content with their daily evening walks. And some others look towards new activities that they have never tried before. Here, we discuss one such activity and how, as a beginner, you can make the process of staying fit interesting.

Skipping is something most of us learnt to do at school. While some genuinely loved doing it, others did not. But in lockdown, you can once again pick up this habit. Here is what you need to know before you begin.

* You do not need to make elaborate preparations before taking it up. All you need is a sturdy skipping rope, and you are good to go. Make sure the rope is of appropriate size and weight, because otherwise it may not serve the purpose.

* Watch a few videos, or have a chat with a fitness enthusiast before you begin. This way, you will find out about the dos and the don’ts, and some other simple things to keep in mind.

* Always make sure you buy a good quality skipping rope. These are available online as well, if you do not wish to step out right now. The rope handles have to easy to hold and steady.

* Don’t rush into it. When you begin, take a few leaps every day, before you subtly and gradually increase them. You need to go easy on yourself and trick your body into believing you can do it.

* The kind of footwear you wear is extremely important. You need a good pair of shoes which can provide cushion to your feet, so that you do not end up hurting or injuring yourself. For beginners, light skipping is recommended, so you can even skip bare-feet, provided the landing surface is smooth.

* Don’t land on a mat or a carpet because you may accidentally slip and cause a major accident at home.

* Always make sure you warm up before the session, and give yourself the time to cool down, too. Be kind to your body.

