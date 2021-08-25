‘Be your own warrior’, says Shilpa Shetty as she aces this perfect yoga routine

There are times when we feel low, negative or just out of sync. But, it’s extremely essential to maintain a positive, focused and balanced lifestyle to remain fit and healthy. Actor Shilpa Shetty, who is a well-known fitness and health enthusiast, recently shared that she turns to yoga during the high and low points of her life.

Shetty regularly sets fitness goals for her followers with her workout and diet videos. She, once again, took to Instagram, to share her yoga routine that she performs to remain calm and energetic.

“Be your own warrior; strong enough to affect and defend positive change in your life!” she wrote. Take a look.

She shared, “Whether it’s a low or high point, I only turn to yoga. It’s the best remedy for me to stay positive, focused, and balanced. One of the most calming yet energising routines is that of the empowering ‘Virbhadrasana, Malasana, and the dynamic hip opening’ flow.”

Here’s how you can perform these asanas at home.

Virbhadrasana

Yoga and meditation teacher, Jenny Parmar, said, “Considered to be one of the most iconic yoga poses, Virabhadrasana or warrior pose is an advanced yogic asana named after the mystical warrior – Virabhadra. The asana is said to add grace and beauty in one’s practice of yoga.”

Method:

Begin with Tadasana– legs stretched wide apart at a distance of 3-4 feet, Right foot facing 90° outwards (to the right) and left foot facing inside by nearly 45° (to the right). Remember that the “heel of the right foot should be aligned to the centre of the left foot”. With arms perpendicular to the floor and parallel to each other, firm your back, rotate your torso to the right, squaring the front of your pelvis as much as possible. With the hip pointing forward, exhale and simultaneously press against your left thigh downward and arch your torso slightly backwards. With a firm left heel, bend your right knee over the right ankle such that the shin is perpendicular to the floor. Try making the right thigh nearly parallel to the floor. Stretch your ribs away from the pelvis, palms joining together. Either keep your head in a neutral position or tilt back looking at your palms upwards. Breathe and stay for 30-60 seconds. To come up, press the back heel against the floor, unfolding each step in reverse order. Relax and then repeat the procedure for the left side.

Benefits:

“The asana serves as a compound muscle exercise activating nearly every muscle of the body. It strengthens the chest, lungs and the belly and groin. It also improvises on the muscular strength of posterior muscles, the shoulders and the arms cumulatively. The asana also strengthens the thighs, calves and ankles,” the yoga expert said.

She added, “It not only increases focus and concentration but also body awareness and consciousness as a whole by activating the muladhara chakra. It also develops mind-body coordination.”

Malasana

Talking about Malasana, Parmar said, “It is a complex – deep squat – yogic posture of Hatha yoga, mainly focusing to prepare the body for long hours of meditation. An excellent facilitator of good yogic floor health, Malasana helps you learn more about your body’s strength and limitations.”

Method:

Stand shoulder-width apart with heels firmly placed on the ground. Bend your knees and slowly squat. With thighs separating slightly away from the torso, lean forward with an exhale, trying to fit in the space. Join hands and press your elbows against your inner knees – Anjali Mudra ie the palms in front of the heart centre. Continue pressing the thighs outwards, keep your spine straight, allowing your palms to touch your chest (if they may). With your spine straight and shoulders away from your ears, maintain the position for about 30-45 seconds. Repeat at least 4-5 times.

Benefits:

“Malasana or the Garland Pose opens the hips and groins as it stretches, strengthening the feet and ankles, the back torso and stimulating the posterior chain of muscles and the inguinal region,” the expert said.

She added, “It tones the abdominal muscles and improves the functionality of the colon, helping in better excretion. It also regulates blood circulation and the flow of sex energy.”